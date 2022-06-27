The Mexican women’s national team lost to the United States

The Mexico women’s national under-20 team defeated by peers United State in the tournament Southern Women’s Cup From Maurice Revellough. tag expired 3-0 In favor of North America, who occupy the first place.

Mexico He arrived with motivation and strength to fencing after hitting Holland 1-0, However, the opponent showed why he was the best team in the world and benefited from the goals.

The ones he drives Maribel Dominguez I kept a clean sheet for a short time, because at the 15th minute, Ayeluwa OK Shoot the bow Celeste Thorne He saved poorly and ended up in the net.

Paula Chaveiro She was the Mexican player who contributed the most to the attack, but she couldn’t find any player that matched the score. The Aztec goalkeeper was a figure in the match, preventing the stars and stripes from further progressing.

It was so until 1980, when Trinity Bears Put the second of the night. It was the last trend Jaden Show at 86 minutes.

The victory of the women of Mexico over the Netherlands

Despite the heavy defeat, Mexico carries hope. He won his first appearance in the tournament Holland to the slightest difference. In this duel, Celeste Thorne It was also essential that the Aztecs keep the fence clean.

At the last moment, the scales turned to the side of the Mexicans. In the time of compensation, a service was provided within the zone that the opposing defense tried to refuse to no avail, so cold america Shot on goal Wasfi Hollande.

The women of Mexico will face France

The national team still has a game to play. will face France national under-17 women’s team At the conclusion of the tournament. The Europeans also achieved victory against Holland minimally and defeated United State.

On the other hand, the North American team will conclude the tournament against the Dutch, who have not added any points at the moment and are at the bottom of the standings.