The Mexican national team will appear for the first time tomorrow in Finland and the team has not traveled

A new scandal hits mexican sports. This time inside Women’s football.

The National Choice From this specialty he has great potential to fight for the title in the world championships that will be held in Finland. The problem is that one day after their debut, the players are still there Mexico.

In theory, the girls should leave Mexico from Wednesday, but Mexican American Football Federation He did not find flights to Europe for them, arguing that it hurt the strike of some airlines (eg Lufthansa), but they explained that they even asked them to find their own flights.

“We have a tight budget,” he says. “They told us about 90,000 pesos per player to find our flights.” Paulina Diaz, member of the selection. “The pointer was: ‘Find your flight, and if I find it, I’ll take the card and pay’, just like that.”

“Our coaches are in the same situation, we are all looking forward,” he added. “Unfortunately, we were notified of this recently.”

The girls are desperate and are asking for support from National Committee for Physical Culture and Sports (conid), but no support was found.

Andrea Romero, another selected person, said, “The situation is that they put us on the hunt for our flights and we don’t know for sure if we’ll have the support of the Federation.”

Because they kept MexicoPlayers expect International Federation of American Football Yes – at least one day – the match against Great Britain scheduled for Saturday.

