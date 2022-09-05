The magical autumn colors of Finnish Raska with AI

Finland in autumn is also a picturesque sight.

As we head out of summer, nature takes on a different color; Those movie-like oranges and browns take center stage and we see the landscapes as if they were entirely new places.

More and more tourists are traveling in search of these autumnal landscapes that characterize the months of October and November.

Visit Finland has created an interactive map that lets you experience how the foliage in your landscape develops throughout the fall thanks to artificial intelligence.

The most magical “roska” you can see

This fall color phenomenon is known in Finnish as ruska. The word is derived from the Inari Sámi term ‘ruške’ and the Northern Sámi term ‘ruški’. It is also similar to the Finnish word “ruskea” which means brown.

During September and October, Finland becomes a palette of yellows, reds, and oranges, an enchanting sight that lets you get to know Finland as if you wouldn’t see it at any other time of the year.

Ruska travels from north to south at a speed of 500 km in just two weeks.

Ruska’s behavior is predicted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to get very valuable results that are converted into a simple map where users can see how it is evolving. Thanks to this Autumn Foliage Live map, you can find out when and where to travel to Finland to experience this phenomenon in its greatest splendor,” comments Healy Jimenez, Director of International Marketing and Public Relations at business in Finland.

Jiménez explains that “the service uses data from sources like road cameras across Finland to accurately map Ruska’s progress through the fall months. The AI ​​processes and refines the information and, with the help of weather reports, creates a real-time visual guide to the phases of autumn from Hanko in the south to Inontikyo in the north.

On Visit Finland you can find this map made possible by other partners in technology and marketing.

One of the best times to visit Finland

‘Ruska’ is the Finnish word for changing leaves, the period in autumn when deciduous trees and shrubs prepare for winter by changing the color of their leaves to shades of red, orange, and yellow. In addition to the foliage, the earth tones are also a wonderful sight, especially in Lapland.

This magical time of year attracts tourists who love autumn landscapes from all over the world; It is the most forested country in Europe (more than 70% of Finland is covered with forests) which makes it an ideal destination for enjoying the stunning landscapes. The best way to experience it is by hiking, hiking, camping, or doing any plan in nature.

pass. Drafting. AF