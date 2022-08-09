The longest train in Switzerland and penguins in the United States: tourism news

The longest train in the world: will Switzerland set the record?

Swiss Railways hopes to set a world record on its 175th anniversary: ​​on October 29, 2022, a 1,910-meter railroad or RhB passenger train, which will be diverted from this longest route in the world. There has never been a long or longer train, according to the company.

The journey on the narrow train will pass through harsh bends and many tunnels, bridges and bridges.

The train, with its 25 “Capricorn” multiplex units, with more than 100 passenger cars, will travel on the Albula/Bernina Line, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from Breda to Bergon.

After the 46-minute flight, there will be a celebration at the finish line. It will only be possible to reach the place by this train, and the maximum number of visitors will be 3000. Pre-sale tickets began on August 2.

Aboriginal guides for exploring an Australian atoll

Tourists who visit the Great Barrier Reef on the east coast of Australia will be able to discover the green island with Aboriginal guides. Guides from Guru Gulu Gungganji (Yarrabah) and Gimuy Yidinji (Cairns) narrate during the tour the festivities of their ethnic groups, their rich cultural heritage and their deep connection to the island and the sea.

The one-hour Wunyami Cultural Walking Tour is offered twice a day. Morning departure starts at 9:45 am, afternoon departure is at 1:00 pm. The cost of participating in the tour is about $19. Ferries depart from the Reef Fleet Terminal in Cairns for Algeciras at least twice a day.

Immerse yourself in the world of blue penguins

Those vacationing in California can visit the “Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins” exhibit featuring the world’s smallest penguins at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps in San Diego. The ‘Little Blues’ measures around 30cm in length, weighs only between 900g and 1.3kg, and is known for its unique blue color and adorable personality.

During the tour, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the world of pygmy blue penguins and learn about the challenges these little animals face in the wild.

Qatar Airways flies to Dusseldorf from November

Qatar Airways has unveiled a new connection. From November 15, it will connect the cities of Düsseldorf in Germany and Doha on a daily basis. In this way, Dusseldorf has become the fourth destination in Germany that Qatar Airways flies to.

The flight will be covered by a modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class.

