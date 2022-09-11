The Little Mermaid has two tricks for getting straight to Disney’s flaws

The Little Mermaid of 2023 is among the many live-action Disney movie remakes that have been made in recent years, but it has two ace’s up its sleeve that likely raises it from previous live Disney movies. A live-action remake of the 1989 animated film of the same name, The Little Mermaid, will hit the big screen on May 26, 2023 in the United States. The D23 Expo 2022 released a trailer for The Little Mermaid on September 10 that made the buzz for the 2023 live event and also showed similarities to the original and differences that could give the Little Mermaid the upper hand over its predecessor. A live reproduction of Disney animated films.

The Little Mermaid is the 12th Disney self-titled adaptation since House of the Rat began turning classic animated films into live action films featuring 2015’s Cinderella. Halle Bailey will lead The Little Mermaid as Ariel, and the cast will also include Melissa McCarthy. Ursula and David Diggs as Sebastian the iconic crab, Awkwafina as Scoottle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. The live musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay written by David Magee and produced by, among others, Mark Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 1989’s The Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken returns to 2023’s Little Mermaid. Together with Miranda, Menken has composed and written four new songs for the live-action remake, which will include the popular original “Part of Your World,” as you can see from the Little Mermaid teaser trailer.

Although not all of the live-action Disney movies released after 2015 were remakes of the original animated films, they focused only on their original characters, such as Alice Through the Looking Glass, Christopher Robin, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Cruella They can attest, many of them weren’t as well received as the originals. Although Pinocchio in 2022 could have avoided a common straightforward mistake, most Disney films tend to fall short on originals and are often portrayed as lacking a reason to exist, seen as poor, flat versions of the animation. classic. The Little Mermaid of 2023 appears to be distancing itself from Disney’s previous self-titled adaptations, as it appears to include everything that made the 1989 classic famous, along with new additions in the form of songs, characters, and focus, which are particularly represented by two tricks The Little Mermaid has an ace up her sleeve. .

Halle Bailey proves that the little mermaid can do more

While Disney and Pixar have been exploring more culturally diverse stories whose diversity has also been reflected in actors and heroes recently, it has always been justified by the type of story being told, as Encanto explained in 2021 and 2022 Turning Red. The story of The Little Mermaid won’t need a diverse cast, which makes it all the more important. Unfortunately, just as Marvel’s She-Hulk was bombed before the premiere aired, the same happened with Ms. Marvel and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which were also subject to racist backlash. . The Little Mermaid was not exempt from vicious and unfair treatment. Like all other backlash shows, it doesn’t really make sense to complain about how unrealistic a mythical creature like a mermaid played by a black actress is because the original story was by a Danish author, and it highlights just how flimsy these objections are. to a diverse cast that often arises in adaptations of the fantasy genre. As a literary genre, fiction may offer greater variety due to its particularly fictional nature, but these frequent and vocal oppositions to it do not mask racist views rather than an alleged association with sincere adaptation.

Halle Bailey’s role as Ariel sets a notable precedent due to Ariel’s unique position as one of the most famous Disney princesses and the influence such acting has had on acting. After all, thanks to The Little Mermaid of 2023, young girls of black and brown can finally see themselves as princesses in a story in which the color of the protagonist’s skin wasn’t as important to the story as the princesses’ legacy in 1998’s Mulan. The Princess of 2009 and The Frog and Aladdin of 1992, making this selection even more relevant and potentially influential. The desire to represent her community on screen was also the reason Bailey pursued the role, as she admitted that such portrayal would “change her self-confidence, her self-confidence, and everything” if she was able to see her grow.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives The Little Mermaid a Disney Feature

Among the most common criticisms of Disney’s live-action movie remakes is the prevailing perception that they don’t actually add anything new to the originals. The Little Mermaid skirts this by adding Lin-Manuel Miranda’s work as a songwriter. While The Little Mermaid will retain all of the popular songs that promoted and award winning 1989 classics when it comes to original songs and soundtracks, it will also add four songs co-written by original composer Alan Menken and producer/songwriter Lin Manuel. Miranda. Miranda’s songwriting work for Disney in 2014’s Moana and Encanto has already proven to be invigorating, which is exactly what Disney’s self-adhesive adaptations need. In fact, when Disney’s live-action adaptations included music, their heroes weren’t even singers, with the exception of the 2019 movie The Lion King. Meanwhile, two of the most popular mods, 2015’s Cinderella and 2020’s Mulan, didn’t include musical numbers on The launch, though, is celebrated with classic Disney songs due to its soundtrack and vocals. Given the musical background of its cast, the singing career of Halle Bailey herself, and the contribution of Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Little Mermaid is configured as one of Disney’s most attractive live-action adaptations.

