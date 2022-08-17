“The left is united only by the horror of polls. Campaigns with lies and fake ideas.”

Dear friends and dear Forza Italia friends,

We are engaged in this strange, difficult, and unprecedented campaign that must address Italians scattered about their well-deserved holidays and the many concerns about their September recovery.

That is why I remember again that we did not want early elections, we did not want the downfall of the Draghi government. We at my Draghi, and I personally did, and you know it all too well, have suggested that it go on until the natural expiration of the legislature, of course without the five stars. All people of good will saw that it was the irresponsible behavior of the Five Stars that first halted the government’s work and then brought it down.

Why do I repeat it again to you who know these events well? Because trying to blame us for the downfall of the Draghi government is the number one lie of this election campaign.

The campaign unfortunately vows to be based on this, on the lies, slander and willful misunderstanding of our statements. I see a string of bad signs, the most recent of which was the absurd and artificial controversy over the alleged demand for President Mattarella’s resignation. Our opponents wanted to use a trivial technical consideration, which I expressed in response to a question about the presidential system, to turn it into a completely absurd political case.

Both of these robotic arguments have fizzled out pretty quickly so far, but unfortunately I’m expecting more. You may have noticed that they all emanate from the Democratic Party, even if their characters from the center and the left are willing to repeat the same things in a disorganized way.

I’ve wondered many times why this happens. Because the season of shared responsibilities, the season of the Draghi government, must end with a new and deeply turbulent clash. Several times in recent years I have expressed my hope that all parties will learn from the experience of the emergency, to confront each other in a civil way, in programmes, about the things that need to be done for Italy. The season of demonizing the opponent is over for good, and he has been portrayed as an enemy to be destroyed.

I was very optimistic. The left has needed very little to flick the old tools of insults, slanders and lies, which do no good to the country and which discredit politics even more.

I’m not worried about us, I know voters are not stupid and these methods don’t work, I’m worried about Italy.

On the other hand, realize that our opponents can do nothing else. They are divided on everything except for one thing: the horror that for the first time since 2008 is that Italians can choose who will rule!

The largest party on the left, the Democratic Party, is the emblem of all these contradictions. It is a party that for many years has been dealing with the management of power, without conferring on it a legitimate victory. Today they are terrified of defeat, but do not know how to avoid it. I’ve seen what happened these days. They passed, with ease, from the alliance with the so-called liberal center to that with the far left of Fratoiani and Bonelli. Some of them even regret the alliance with the Five Stars. The secretary himself, Enrico Letta, has a complex about not letting him down enough because he is very Catholic, and therefore tries in every way to cover his shoulders on that front by adopting deeply divisive slogans, postures and contents.

There is clear evidence of this by browsing the program they launched in recent days.

There is no new, real, important, tangible idea. There are the ideological flags of the left, such as the Beech Law, the end of life, Ius Scholae, and hemp, as if these are the real problems of Italy and the Italians. There are some electoral tips promised to young people that are funded by inheritance, as if they are needed by the children and not an opportunity to build a future. There are very few good ideas – on the Democratic Party platform – and ideas that we copied from us, for example opting out of permanent employment contracts for new employees. They’re there today, and we’ve been serving it since 2018.

Not even in the way they managed to be original: they promised to spell out a point from the program every day. We’ve been doing this for two weeks with our pills. The PD is the program of a party that knows it is heading for defeat and wants to try to secure the consensus of historical reference social groups.

But precisely because they have no arguments, and precisely because their leaders are already thinking about the post-election phase, and when they stand trial for defeat, they raise their tone more and more, seek confrontation, and use the old method of demonizing the opponent. .

We will not be conditioned to this. Of course we will strongly reject slander and expose fraud as I had to do these days.

But above all we will continue to talk about the things that matter to Italians, and about our beautiful program full of ideas to get our country back on the right track.

We’ll talk about our flat taxes at 23%, which is the only realistic measure to restart the economy. It’s not a tax for the rich, it’s another lie for the left, it’s a tax that eases the tax burden on the middle class. It is a progressive tax, as the constitution wants, because the first 13,000 euros of income is not taxed. Above all, it is a tax system that does not cost anything, on the contrary, it increases state revenue over time.

We will talk about bureaucratic reform, thanks to which protective licenses will not be needed: to start a business, for example a shop, or to renovate a house, it is enough to inform it by registered letter to the municipality and you can leave.

We will talk about reforming justice to make citizens freer and safer. We will finally achieve the separation of functions, as Giovanni Falcone would have liked, we will put an end to infinite processes.

We will still talk about our programs for the weakest, for the elderly and the disabled, for which we will raise the pension to at least 1,000 euros per month for thirteen months, for everyone, including our mothers and grandmothers.

We will talk about young people, who must receive decent wages, not less than 1,000 euros per month, for vocational training and practical training, without burdens for companies. It should also be preferred, as mentioned, – stable entry into the world of work, through tax exemption and the opt-out of employment contracts for the first time for an indefinite period. We will talk about international politics: our roots are in the political centrist forces, which have chosen NATO and Europe, again against the left. On questions of Europeanism and Western values, we do not accept lessons from anyone, let alone the PD, which is even today allied with the extreme left which, only a few days ago, opposed in Parliament the expansion of Sweden and Finland.

In this area too, we have had to undergo a campaign of obscurity, which is really unacceptable. We have taken a very clear position, in all official forums, and above all in Parliament, on the Ukrainian crisis. Our position is that of Italy, the position of Europe which I personally supported in the European Parliament of the United States, and of NATO.

This does not prevent me from saying two things very clearly. The first is that every sane person wants to end this bloody conflict that is sowing sadness and destruction in the heart of Europe. Therefore, any diplomatic solution must be pursued with conviction and naturalness without sacrificing the rights of the Ukrainian people. The second consideration is that the real systemic opponent of the twenty-first century is Chinese totalitarianism, which adopts the expansionist tendencies of the old Chinese empire and grafts it into a communist ideology. This global challenge, which we see serious signs of in the Taiwan Strait, concerns Asia, Africa and Europe itself, which, if it is to survive, must become an international political and military subject, naturally maintaining its close alliance with the United States. This in turn entails reforming governance in Europe, moving from the method of voting by unanimity to the method of majority voting, which is the method compatible with a true community of peoples, based on shared values.

Dear friends, we have a few weeks to explain all these things to the Italians. Especially for the many Italians who are disillusioned with politics and think they will not vote. According to a poll a few days ago, they are over 40%, with another 10% of voters completely confused about their choices. Within this great realm of discontent and disappointment, we must find our vows. I will be present every day on this campaign, with interviews, and DVDs, as of September I will start going on TV in person and I already have 10 evening appointments today. I am very optimistic that with a well-run election campaign we can earn many points, as always in the past.

Dear friends, we must make frustrated Italians understand that going to the vote, and of course voting for us, is the only way to protect their interests. We must make it clear that only those who are satisfied with the way things are going now in Italy can afford the luxury of not going to the polls. Only those satisfied with taxes, bureaucracy, justice, salaries, pensions, and health care can vote for the Left, which is the true Conservation Party.

That is why I am optimistic, we are again the only possible change, the only hope for Italy. And that is why we must work with the utmost commitment not only for a centre-right victory, but to achieve an excellent result for Forza Italia. The stronger we are, the greater our content, our liberal ideas will influence the activity of government. Do not forget this: whoever believes in it fights, whoever believes in it overcomes every obstacle, and whoever believes in it wins. And since we believe in it, we will win this time too.