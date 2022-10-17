The leaders of Finland, Denmark and New Zealand are the best politicians

(Information sent by the signatory party:)

“ The conference in which leaders from the world of politics, business and communications will participate, Flow can follow

Thinking Heads offers a holistic study of political reputation in Spain, the European Union and Latin America.

The study revealed the reputation of key world leaders, as well as the state of public opinion in each country.

The EU nationals match the rankings, valuing three women as lead leaders, although Zelensky is the most valued leader.

The Nordic countries, along with Canada, top the rankings of countries at the global level and Spain takes 16th place, as does the reputation of its leader.

Pedro Sanchez is best viewed among the Anglo-Saxon public and has the lowest reputation in Latin America and the Middle East.

Eight of the world’s top ten leaders are European, according to data from the first global study on political leadership and country reputation being presented today at the conference “Political Leadership and Reglobalization in Latin America, Spain and Europe” organized by Thinking Heads and Casa América de América, which will run until 5:00 pm and will be attended by the two former Prime Ministers, Mariano Rajoy and Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

Thinking Heads, a specialist advisory firm with significant international experience in leadership and reputation management for individuals and organizations, has just presented the first results of its study. Attending the top 10 globally, there is a combined leadership: 5 women and 5 men. Remarkably, given the predominantly male political face, the most valuable leaders are women: Sanna Marin, Prime Minister FinlandJacinda Ardern, Prime Minister New Zealand Mitt Frederiksen, Prime Minister Denmark. Regarding Spain, Pedro Sanchez appears at number 16, among his European peers Olaf Schulz, Chancellor of Germany and Emmanuel Macron, President of France. by regions, Pedro Sanchez is better viewed among the Anglo-Saxon public, while his reputation is lower in Latin America and the Middle East.. In a very dynamic and challenging context, Society requires leaders to be trustworthy, to take care of citizens’ problems and to manage public affairs properly.

If we look at the reputation of countries globally, Finland, Denmark and Canada top the ranking, and Spain is in the central region at number 16, behind France and ahead of the United States. Spain, as a country, shows a reputation numerically higher than that of its political leaderbut they both line up in the same position. The first Latin American country to appear in the ranking is Panama, which ranked 20th, followed by Argentina (21), Costa Rica (22), Chile (23), and Brazil (24).

Envision leadership in Europe

For European citizens, The top-ranked leaders match the three countries with the best reputation in the region: Finland, Sweden and Denmark. All three are led by women. At this point, Volodymyr Zelensky stands out, as the leader most appreciated by European citizens, spurred on by the current economic conditions boosting his reputation. This “Zelensky effect” is all about political leadership, as it does not translate into the reputation of the country, Ukraine, which ranks 26th.

In the ranking of European leaders, Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez took eighth place, very close to French President Emmanuel Macron. The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, is in last place, becoming the only European leader to fail.

The study revealed the reputation of the world’s major leaders and the state of public opinion in each country.. It covers 37 countries from five continents, including members of the Group of Twenty and much of Latin America and its current leaders. Daniel Romero Abreu, President and Founder of Thinking Heads, opened the event by explaining: “With this study, we go beyond global findings: we unpack leaders’ perception of what traits are most valuable. As a global outcome we find that citizens primarily demand two things from their leaders: integrity and the fulfillment of their promises.”

Enrique Johnson, Managing Partner at Thinking Heads, provided an overview of the reputation study. The results allowed us to see what each region is asking of its leaders. The study highlights that the ability to contribute inspirational ideas in European countries is gaining more importance; In the case of North American society, the ability to be recognized and to generate commitment is one of the key keys, while in the case of the Arab world, the ability to manage public affairs well is most valuable. Political leadership is an essential and useful tool for creating value in a country.”Johnson noted.

He continued, explaining that this study allowed us to link the development of political leadership to social and economic variables: “We note that For each growth point in the world’s leading reputation, it is estimated to have an average impact of 3.2% on investments, and 2.8% on the number of visitors it leads.. This data is likely, but it helps us understand the importance of a leader’s reputation in these types of variables and contextualize them. This analysis, applied to the reality of Spain, shows that for each point of growth in Pedro Sanchez’s reputation, it is estimated that it will have an average effect of 5.14% on investments, and 2.9% on the number of visitors from the country he leads.

For Antonio Hernandez Rodesio, Partner at Thinking Heads: “This conference faithfully represents the expertise, dedication, and primary goal of Thinking Heads, which is to understand the world through political leadership and reputation.”

Dew Mudarra

Communications Manager

[email protected]

Office: +34-91310 7740

Mobile: +34646129705

www.thinkingheads.com

Velazquez, 24. 7 left. 28001 Madrid, Spain”

AGENCIA EFE SA is not responsible for the information contained in this message and has no liability whatsoever to third parties for its entire content, and is equally exempted from liability for the entity that authored it.