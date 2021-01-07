The latest Pixel 5 Google Camera is available for Android smartphones

The Google Camera app has always been popular outside of the Google Pixel smartphone community, as it often improves the quality of photos via the stock camera.

In the fall, Google released Google Camera 8.1, which brought the new camera user interface and other Pixel 5 features to older Pixel phones. Now the Google Camera 8.1 APK file can be downloaded and installed by many owners of modern Android smartphones.

This version has an updated camera user interface with fast zoom toggle and new buttons. A variety of AI modes are available for users, including Astrophotography, HDR +, Night Sight Portrait mode, Cinema Navigation, and more.

The authors report that this mode, called Camera PX Mod based on Google Camera 8.1, works on both Pixel smartphones and latest Android smartphones, except for some Samsung and OnePlus models, as well as phones based on the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Supports Android 10 and Android 11 smartphones.

Download Camera PX Mod Based on Google Camera 8.1 You can follow this link.