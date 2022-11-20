The largest flood movement in history (nd-aktuell.de)

Large parts of the Australian state of New South Wales on the east coast have been hit by water again after repeated heavy rains. Photo: dpa/AAP/Lucy Cambourn

For years, people in Australia wished for nothing more than rain. Years of drought contributed to the devastating bushfires that devastated much of eastern Australia in late 2019. But after the drought came the flood: For nearly two years, it has rained more in the region than it has in a long time. Many people have now experienced several floods in a row. It is now the fourth major flood disaster this year. In affected places, a number of people had to be evacuated or reach safety themselves. At least one woman was killed.

The weather service has reported 118mm of rain in 24 hours for residents of Forbes, a small town 500km west of Sydney – and the last time it rained that much in a single day was 28 years ago. Thousands of sandbags were distributed to residents, and hundreds of them were told to evacuate. Some people had to be rescued from the roof of a hotel in Forbes. On Tuesday alone, in New South Wales, the state where Forbes is located, 17 flood warnings released. Disaster management director Carlin York said the agency was leading “the largest flood response in NSW history”.

For Forbes residents, this is the second major flooding event in two weeks and the third in the past four weeks. Mayor Phyllis Miller told local ABC it was the worst flood she had ever experienced. “Two-thirds of the city was flooded one way or another.” Disaster relief workers transported healthcare workers by boat to the local hospital to start their duties. A hospital worker admitted she was tired of the floodwaters now pouring into the country after years of drought. “I get a little emotional,” admitted Jennifer Squires. “But we are much better off than Yogura.”

The town of Yugora, with a population of about 700 and located 270km west of Sydney, was hit by a large tsunami last Monday, a kind of “internal tsunami”, as local media described it. The flash flood left a scene of destruction and is believed to have claimed two lives. A woman has already been found dead, and the search for a man is still on. A number of residents had to climb onto the roofs of their homes or cling to trees as the water masses fell on the town. Steve Hall, of the local emergency services, told local media that the community’s world had been “turned upside down”. “Everything they hold dear has been washed away by a wall of water.”

The disaster also spreads greatly because the soil is so saturated after months of rain that it can barely absorb any more moisture. In many places, the helpers are already at the end of their powers. Meanwhile, NSW Civil Protection has requested international assistance to respond to the ongoing flood emergency. The first crews from New Zealand have already arrived in the neighboring country, and more helpers have been ordered from Singapore and the USA.

Steve Cook, Minister for Emergency Services, said Australia and New Zealand have a long history of helping each other in times of need. “This is our time of need,” she said. “The floods we are still witnessing are unprecedented.” The overseas aid will ensure Australian volunteers and staff get adequate rest. Because meteorologists predict that unusually high precipitation may continue until 2023.

Currently unaffected, the city of five million Sydney has been hit by water bodies regularly this year. By the end of October, more rain has been recorded for the year than at any time since records began. According to a report in the specialized magazine New Scientist, by the end of October this year the city had rained down the equivalent of about three million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The La Niña climate system, which develops in the Pacific Ocean and brings rain to the east coast of Australia, is responsible for the large amount of precipitation. A rare set of three consecutive La Niña cycles since late 2020 has further intensified the situation. A phenomenon called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has contributed to this: this is the phase that also brings more rain to southeastern Australia. Also climate change It could play a role, according to science. Because every extra degree in the atmosphere means it can absorb 7% more moisture, and then it will rain again.