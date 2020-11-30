The lands of the “most lonely elephant in the world” in Cambodia, are welcomed by Cher

Siem Reap, Cambodia (AFP): The elephant, dubbed “the most lonely in the world”, landed in Cambodia on Monday (November 30) from Pakistan, where he received a warm welcome from American superstar Sher, who will accompany him to a sanctuary of his potential mates.

The case of Kavan – a 36-year-old overweight bull elephant – has sparked a global outcry from animal rights groups, who have petitioned to move him from a zoo in Islamabad on charges of poor care and conditions.

His case was bolstered by an active social media campaign by Cher, who traveled to Pakistan to bid him farewell.

The singer, wearing a black mask on hand at Siem Reap airport, enthusiastically waved at the plane after landing around 2.30 pm (0730 GMT).

Amir Khali, a veterinarian from the Four Paws animal welfare group, said Kavan’s long-awaited journey was “quiet,” adding that he was “acting like a frequent traveler.”

“Kavan was eating, and he was not nervous – even he was sleeping a little, standing, leaning against the wall of the box,” he said.

Once the only Asian elephant in Pakistan, the Kavan will be relocated from Siem Reap to the neighboring Odar Minshi province where it will be a wildlife sanctuary with about 600 other elephants its new habitat.

“Cambodia is pleased to welcome Kavan. He will not be the” most lonely elephant in the world, “said Deputy Environment Minister Nith Vectra.

“We expect to raise Kavan with local elephants – this is an effort to preserve the genetic stock,” the minister told AFP.

Kavan’s journey is the culmination of years of campaigning from animal rights groups, who say animal behavior has shown “some kind of mental illness” likely due to the squalid conditions of the zoo.

In May, a Pakistani judge ordered all the animals at the zoo to be moved.

Upon hearing about Kavan’s freedom, Cher wrote on Twitter that the decision represented “one of the greatest moments” in her life.

A team of veterinarians and experts from the Austria-based Four Paws spent months working with Kaavan to prepare him for the trip – a complicated process given his size and the amount of food required on the way.

The elephant also had to be taught to enter the huge metal box that was placed in a cargo plane for seven hours.

Four Paws, along with Islamabad authorities, also safely transported three wolves and some monkeys from the zoo. For now, only two Himalayan brown bears, a gazelle and a monkey remain.