The King of Spain defines the United States as “a great nation, ally and friend.”

Madrid, June 28. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, confirmed this Tuesday that the United States is a “great nation” and an “ally and friend” country with which Spain maintains a “faithful” friendship, and expressed his desire to continue strengthening the relationship between the two countries. two countries.

Felipe VI conveyed this message with the words he welcomed US President Joe Biden at the Royal Palace in Madrid before a bilateral meeting.

The meeting took place after the Spanish monarch greeted Biden when Air Force One landed at Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid) and after the meeting in Palacio de la Moncloa – the seat of the Spanish executive branch – with the head of government, Pedro Sanchez.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome to Spain the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, on his first visit to our country as president of the great North American nation. A high-ranking partner, an economic and commercial country, and above all a friendly country,” affirmed Felipe VI at the beginning of his address.

According to the king, Spain and the United States have “deep historical and cultural ties” of which both peoples are proud.

Most important, he added, is that they share “common values ​​and principles” and a “sincere” friendship that “Spain wants to continue to strengthen every day”.

Felipe VI stressed at the NATO summit in Madrid, which begins tomorrow, that it is “particularly important” that the allied countries maintain “unity and determination” in order to defend “the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

The words of the two heads of state came before two Spanish and two American flags in the colonnade of the Royal Palace, where Spain signed its accession to the European Community in 1985 and where the King Emeritus, Juan Carlos I, signed his autograph. abdication of the throne eight years ago.

Then they moved to the official room to hold the bilateral meeting, which lasted about half an hour. EFE

cpg / jdm / ajs / vh

(photo) (video)