The killer Ninoko who changed the security strategy in Zamora

Morelia, Michigan, July 1, 2022. – In one day, El Nenuco changed the entire outcome of the security strategy in the Zamora region.

On that Black Tuesday, the subject killed eight people and wounded four, and was later shot by the police.

“We went from three violent events a day to 14,” the mayor of Zamora, Carlos Alberto Soto Delgado, laments.

The coalition member noted that it was an isolated, atypical case that began in Gacona and ended in Zamora.

Nenuco was killed without rhyme or reason.

“He was out of his mind. Only a person like that could commit such an act,” the mayor declared.

Of the facts, the strategy has taken other courses more aggressively.

There is, the mayor says, a reaction force and helicopter dedicated to the area, 150 state police officers deployed and the daily presence of leaders from the Security Secretariat, headed by General Jose Alfredo Ortega Reyes.

In addition, he erected an advanced command post and deployed federal forces.

In an interview with Quadratín, Soto Delgado advocates strategy and joins coordination with the government of Alfredo Ramirez Pedulla.

On the other side of the megaphone, he is grateful for the attention of the President and his wife, Grisel Tello, who through social programs and public policies have been able to penetrate into a social fabric shattered or eroded by the abandonment of previous governments, and primarily that of Martin Samaji, who neglected the agenda and allowed the problem to grow.

In this regard, he denounces the fact that the events in which innocents are extraordinarily killed are politically used to strike at the local government’s strategy.

They benefit from the human suffering of the families of the victims. He denounced that they are hiding in the pages of ghosts and false profiles, launching attacks.”

The mayor said that despite everything, Zamora had shelter and support from state institutions.

He emphasized that Governor Alfredo Ramirez Pedulla himself supports the problem and from the town hall, not from Morelia, he started programs like Barrio Bienestar, Building Women for Peace, Health in Your District, and Youth Building the Future.

The mayor defended that Zamora is a city of peace, as only a few days before an international cancer conference, a volleyball tournament and major events took place in the Colegio de Michoacán.

“If Zamora is what’s spreading, we wouldn’t have that level of visitors,” he said.