The judge blocked Title 42, which allows the expulsion of immigrants in the United States

Thanks to this law, Venezuelans are being sent back to Mexico.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Section 42, a controversial rule that allowed US authorities to turn away more than a million immigrants who crossed the US-Mexico border.

While the Trump administration wrote the rule during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied heavily on it to manage the surge of immigrants at the border.

District Judge Emmett Sullivan in Washington found the order under Title 42 to be “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Code.”

Prior to Title 42, all immigrants caught at the border were processed under immigration law.

Thousands of migrants who had been sent back to Mexico were waiting along the border in shelters.

Officials have previously raised concerns about what could herald the end of Title 42, given limited resources and the large numbers of people trying to enter the country.

The injunction request came from the American Civil Liberties Union (Aclu), along with other immigrant advocacy groups, which include all demographic groups, including adults and families. Unaccompanied children are already exempt from the order.

The public health authority was called out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has been criticized by immigration advocates, lawyers and health experts who argue it has no basis in health and puts migrants at risk.

Sullivan had previously blocked the Biden administration from expelling immigrant families with children held at the US-Mexico border.

Earlier this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans to rescind the order.

The CDC said at the time that it was no longer necessary given current public health conditions and the increased availability of vaccines and treatments for covid-19.

But in May, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42.

Since this court decision, the administration has continued to rely on Title 42, and recently expanded it to include Venezuelan immigrants who have arrived at the southern border of the United States in large numbers.

