The James Webb Telescope reveals an image of distant galaxies

hApple’s successor takes the throne: The first scientific image from the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched on Christmas Day in 2021, was published on Tuesday evening. It shows a twelve-and-a-half hour exposure of a small part of the sky in the constellation of Flying Fish (Vulan) in the southern sky . Only a few stars can be seen, by the eight rays generated by the diffraction effects at the edges of the hexagonal mirror segments of the telescope. Other galaxies, lenticular to spot-shaped structures. Reds in particular are far away – sometimes very far.

Ulf von Rauchaupt Editor in the “Science” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Sunday.

Because even the white galaxies in the center are so far away that their light has been transmitted to us for as long as the Earth was formed: 4.6 billion years. They belong to a group of galaxies called SMAC 0723. Most of their dark matter mass distorts the background galaxy’s field due to its gravity. It was recorded by the NIRCam infrared camera, one of five instruments behind the 6.5-meter reflecting telescope that is floating in space 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. NIRCam is a US instrument aboard a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). However, the optics are primarily developed and manufactured in the USA.

The president presents the first picture

United States President Joe Biden presented the first color image from the James Webb Telescope at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time in Washington Monday night, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and the head of NASA — an hour after the announcement. Biden apologized: “I still have to prepare for a trip to the Middle East.” The complex of opening and operating the telescope had previously continued for several months. “What an incredible honor,” Josef Aschenbacher, head of the European Space Agency, ESA, said in his company’s press release on Tuesday evening.

In fact, it is very rare for the President of the United States to announce scientific news in the White House. Only older people will remember Bill Clinton’s speech in 1996, when NASA scientists thought they had found traces of fossilized extraterrestrial bacteria on a meteorite from Mars. Now it turns out that this result is wrong.

This time, however, the inauguration was celebrated rather than announcing a discovery, because SMAC 0723 was already known to science. In an expanse of sky the size of a grain of sand held by an outstretched arm, countless galaxies have been expected to emerge since the Hubble Space Telescope first succeeded in doing something similar in 1995—but not with distant galaxies. The farthest galaxies, whose light shifts to longer wavelengths due to the expansion of the universe, can only be seen with the James Webb Telescope, which operates in the infrared range. Four more science images from the new telescope will be presented on Tuesday afternoon.