In February, the United States appointed Ambassador Erica Parks Ruggles as its representative to the ITO Conference, with Bogdan Martin’s election mission. Late last year, the ambassador stood before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee to stress that the United States’ focus on the ITU elections, among other things, means “Frustrate attempts by countries such as the People’s Republic of China and Russia to reshape and undermine international law, institutions and standardsAs President Joe Biden spreads Support statement In Bogdan Martin.

Meanwhile, Ismailov is trying to Turn the vote into a referendum on the United States. “One can clearly see the two camps into which humanity is divided: the developing countries and the West”, says the Russian candidate in his campaign video, which defines the United States, and the West in general, with a monopoly in relation to the Internet.

Voting Consequences

Although there was some optimism about Bodgan Martin’s chances of winning, none of the ITU experts and delegates spoke with wired uk He went so far as to anticipate his victory. Although Russia has lost a number of important votes at the United Nations in recent months, the race for the post of Secretary-General, unlike many other votes in the international body, is a tough one. secret ballotWhich leaves room for bargaining.

The Russian agreement with China is undoubtedly attractive to less democratic countries that want to be free to regulate and restrict the Internet as they see fit.. But there are also other reasons why Ismailov’s vote may be particularly attractive. Earlier this year, Russian satellite operator Intersputnik announced that Russia would do so funded A two hundred seat canteen at the new UTI headquarters in Geneva.

One for the new Secretary-General It’s not the only important race Inside ETO. At the annual meeting to be held at the end of the month, the members of the organization will also select several other senior officials, elect members of the organizational committees, and choose a new board of directors. These options can potentially Determine how the ITU will address these core issues over the next four years.

However, the selection of the new Secretary-General will indicate the direction the organization is taking. Goran Marby, CEO of ICAN, did not want to formally endorse Bodgan Martin, but at the organization’s annual meeting last week he said a vote for Ismailov would include “who – which People around the world may not be able to connect to a single interoperable internetIn an emailed statement, a Marby spokesperson told wired uk Ismailov’s nomination threatens to further centralize control within the ITU. “The Internet operates on a system of voluntary standards, good practices, cooperation and trust – he wrote -; This collaborative model works. The internet has worked flawlessly for nearly 40 yearsThe spokesman affirmed his neutrality in the elections, saying:If ICANN functions were to be transferred to the ITU, the risks of Internet fragmentation would be all too real and Internet interoperability would be compromised.“.

