The internet is also growing in Switzerland

In 1992, the Internet consisted mainly of search networks. They have proven their usefulness. Computerworld reported that the Internet was also popular with thousands of users in Switzerland.

Ironically, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) warned 30 years ago that Europe had to catch up with the United States when it came to spreading the Internet. In a guest article on Computerworld, CERN scientists Brian Carpenter and David Williams lamented that the Old World lacked any continent-wide infrastructure. Experts analyzed “Unfortunately, European data networks are planned and operated on a country basis”. It appears that Europe is about to cede a vital part of its future industrial and commercial base to competition outside the continent.

Scholars have complained that progress in Europe has been slowed, among other things, by regulations of various state telecom companies, extremely high line rents, a shortage of pan-European line providers and the overly conservative attitude of European industrial companies towards modern telecommunications technology.

Hundreds of thousands of computers on the Internet

At CERN, they were connected to domestic and foreign research institutions via the Internet: of the nearly one million networked computers worldwide, only a few hundred thousand were in the ancient world. The lines were developed and typically run by participants from the research and science themselves. Other networks – mostly national – were based on lines leased from national PTTs. Carpenter and Williams explained that because of expensive leased lines, it is normal in Europe for a research facility to be able to use a maximum transmission bandwidth of 64 kbps. And a double of 64 kbit/s is only 1% of the theoretically possible speed.

After all, CERN had a data line to Bologna at 2 Mbps, and the SWITCHlan University network was also running at that speed. According to the researchers, the controversy over the technology and the high rental costs have so far made it impossible to install a Europe-wide main network at a speed of 2 Mbit / s. In the United States, on the other hand, five test methods have been installed with transfer speeds of 1 Gbps.

Looking back, the less developed European networks should not act as a brake on the Internet. And we certainly won’t stop the triumph of the World Wide Web, which was already operating at CERN for a year in 1992.