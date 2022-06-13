The International Football Association Board approves the option to make 5 changes permanently

The International Football Association Board also discussed alternatives to offside and the use of new technology with referees.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) agreed to the choice to do Five changes So permanent from the upcoming 2022-2023 season in higher level competitions and discuss possible alternatives to Misplaced And use the latest technological developments to support the rulers.

The body responsible for the rules of the game held its 136th Annual General Assembly on Monday in Doha, where it endorsed the changes and clarifications to the Rules of the Game 2022/23 that will come into effect on 1 July; keep on Three “windows” for alternatives In addition to rest and eating trials related to changes in concussion.

Although there are more than 140 competitions in these experiments, the association decided to extend them until August 2023 “in order to collect enough data to make a scientifically valid decision.”

members IFAB He agreed that the test should continue to focus on withdrawal permanent of any player who has had an actual or suspected concussion and feels that further education is needed to ensure that testing protocols are applied correctly.

Scale Five changes It was adopted due to the impact of the epidemic in 2020 on a temporary basis to protect players and after its extension several times it was authorized until December 31, 2022, but the technical team and the football team IFAB They have already raised in October last year their maintenance in a permanent It was also approved on Monday.

As I mentioned before IFABits members also decided to increase the maximum number of substitutes on a team’s entry sheet from 12 to 15, at the discretion of the competition organizer, and considered disrespect for referees and their safety as a global problem.

In this sense, they agreed to launch initiatives to address these issues, such as referees wearing body cameras.

“Our duty is to protect and improve the game and protect the referees from attacks. We will seek initiatives through education, because we never want players, officials and parents to insult referees again,” said the FIFA President. Gianni Infantino at a press conference after the meeting.

Infantino chaired the session, in which FIFA reported on innovations that could allow more competitions to use ‘light’ VAR technology, which has been proven in more than 100 matches, and on successful experiences with systems to help VAR referees determine situations Misplaced faster and more accurate (the so-called ‘technology Misplaced semi-automatic”).

The association also discussed conducting other tests, such as explaining certain refereeing decisions during a match and calculating playing time and potentially more equitable throws in, which would require authorization and would be overseen by the board. IFAB and FIFA.

Infantino noted that matches last 90 minutes, but noted that due to the loss of time, the actual area of ​​the game was reduced to 45 or 48 minutes.