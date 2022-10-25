The importance of Celac-EU cooperation was highlighted in Argentina

During a meeting in Palacio San Martín, Cafiero called for increased exchanges between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations, especially in the face of current challenges.

In times of uncertainty, the links between the two blocks are strategic. He said we can develop safe and equitable supply chains.

For his part, Borrell urged continued work and enhanced dialogue to advance cooperation between the two integration platforms.

I hope that before the end of the year we will be able to put on the table approaches that respond to joint efforts to address environmental problems. He emphasized that friendship is not just a memory of what it was, but a desire to continue building together.

Likewise, they considered it very important to celebrate the third summit of foreign ministers of the countries of Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union which will be held in this city on Thursday and will be the appropriate space for the resumption of dialogue between the two blocs.

On the other hand, they discussed the urgent need to increase cooperation in strategic sectors such as energy and food.

In this sense, they agreed that Argentina could play an essential role as a supplier of hydrogen, lithium and other resources.

In addition, they called for the development of value chains linked to these sectors, according to that country’s foreign ministry in a statement.

Cafiero and Borrell highlighted the importance of increasing joint action against climate change, for gender equality, human rights, education, culture, digitalization, and biotechnology.

