The Higher Committee in the training camp | Paderborn in the United States of America – the second division of football

Second division club SC Paderborn organizes its training camp in the United States and promotes German football.

The 30-minute recovery march of the SC Paderborn 07 players made their way through the streets of Minneapolis and the iconic Stone Arch Bridge over the Mississippi River before the second division entourage took a five-hour bus ride to Madison, Wisconsin. There, the East Westphalians completed the second part of their training camp, which ends next Sunday in Chicago. The third largest city in the country has a population of about 2.7 million. Bruce Springsteen (72) gave a great concert there in 1985 and delighted audiences across the country with his “Born In The USA” tour. Now SCP is celebrating its very own cross-state tour: Paderborn in the US!

The Paderborn team, led by veteran Uwe Hunmeyer (right), during an endurance race on the streets of Minneapolis Photo: SC Paderborn 07

What was just a mind game at first became a reality for little SCP. The former Bundesliga club represents German football in the land of unlimited opportunities. “Our good contacts with the agency that organizes the training camp (Onside Sports GmbH; ed.) and the DFL Special Fund for trips by professional clubs to the so-called football-related countries played a role in the final decision, to go to America,” says Paderborn Director Fabian Wooljemuth. (43). “The trip is a great opportunity to introduce German football to the United States.”

The cost of the trip is about 250 thousand euros. For the two Test matches against Minnesota United (3:4) and third-tier team Forward Madison on June 15 at 7 p.m. local time, Paderborn will receive approximately 115,000 euros in fees according to SPORT BILD information. In addition, there is 100,000 euros of DFL in support.

For this, SCP must meet the specifications. The contract length with DFL is approximately 20 pages. It contains many points. The games can be watched on American TV. The match against Minnesota, for example, was broadcast by Bally Sports North in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and North Dakota and by CW, which can be received nationwide.

A clear placement of the DFL logo in public visibility must be ensured. The team bus is specially designed for SCP with the club crest for the guests from Germany and the DFL crest in the USA. Floodlights in stadiums must have at least 800 lux. Television broadcast cameras must be equipped as they are to broadcast matches in the second German Bundesliga. Friendly matches must be available for download. A number of details were taken into account. East Westphalians also have many public appearances. An employee from the DFL USA office in New York sponsored SCP for a few days.

Paderborner kicker attended the German school “Twin Cities German Immersion School” in St. Paul (Minnesota). After several rounds of questions in the classroom, photos taken together and autograph requests carried out, the players played with the children.

Attending a Minnesota Twins baseball game with German star Max Kepler (29) against the Tampa Bay Rays was also on the agenda and was one of the highlights. She also did top basketball club visits, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In addition to the support program, coach Lukas Kwasniuk (41) allows his players to sweat. Because one thing is clear: A trip to the United States shouldn’t be a fun trip. Paderborn wants to start the new season well-prepared. And after finishing seventh last season, they are among the contenders in the fight for promotion. In 2014 and 2019, they sensationally made it to the Bundesliga.

“We have excellent conditions here that we can combine with the international experience of the whole club as well as the team,” says Volgemuth. Large portions of our association’s committees are also on site. This is why the journey is also an important integrative moment for us. Also for new players.

The trip to the United States will remain a unique experience for the people of Paderborn. “We will tell our grandchildren about it,” Kwasniuk says. For example, nearly 20,000 fans came to Allianz Field to test against First Division Minnesota and the German and American national anthems were played before kick-off, just as they would before any international game. The club has never seen anything like this in its history.