The City football group (Cfg) is now about to buy Palermo, or the company Palermo football club President Dario Meri. Cfg is a holding company created to create and manage a network of football clubs around the world to support Manchester. He already owns nine teams in several countries on four continents, in addition to the current English club, and Italy is absent from the appeal.

Cfg is controlled by the fund Abu Dhabi United Group (Adug), an investment company owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi and Minister of Presidential Affairs in the United Arab Emirates. Football is one of the most important sectors of the fund’s activities. But a large part of the investment, especially in the city of Manchester, is focused on real estate and higher education.

The fund owns a majority stake in the football group, 78 percent. The rest is divided between China.China Media Capital And the CITIC Capital together 12%) and the USA ( Silver Lake Partners by 10%).

China Media Capital is a widely owned sports, information and event organization. It was founded in Shanghai in 2009. The oldest (1979) is instead the CITIC Constitution (China International Trust and Investment Corporation), a public investment company in China created by the will of the then leader of the People’s Republic of China Deng Xiaoping. The main office is in Beijing. On the other hand, Silver Lake Partners is an American private company that specializes in financial contributions for investments. She was born in 1999 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

