The hacker who leaked GTA 6 claims he is not guilty

last week , London police announced who arrested a 17-year-old from Oxfordshire. While the police did not initially confirm the cause, the teen was reportedly arrested in connection with recent Uber leaks and Grand Theft Auto VI. The suspect remained in municipal police custody at this time.

As mentioned by the office The reporter Matthew Keys, arrested the suspected hacker GT 17 years by police in the UK was part of an investigation by the FBI and the UK Cybercrime Unit. It was previously reported That the FBI was likely investigating the recent attacks on Uber and Rockstar games.

A source told The Desk that the teen is being held on numerous charges, including conspiring to attack at least two different computer systems.

The teenage hacker who was arrested last Thursday night in Oxfordshire is believed to be linked to the hacking group.lesbos $This hacker group is also allegedly involved in high-profile digital intrusions into other large companies, including Uber, Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta. The group first appeared in 2021, hacking the Brazilian Ministry of Health. It was believed That group went into hibernation, but earlier this month it ramped up its activities again targeting Uber and Rockstar games.

leak Grand Theft Auto VI It was one of the biggest video game leaks in history. Videos showing the first images of GTA 90 development have been posted on the GTA 90 forums. Next game from GTwho’s supposed to be GTA VIAnd soon it spread across the Internet. The photos seemed to confirm previous reports and rumors about it GTA VI It will take place in Vice City and starring two different characters, a criminal pair similar to Bonnie and Clyde.

On Monday, September 19 after the leak, Rockstar Games confirmed That someone “illegally” accessed and shared their files over the Internet. He also mentioned that this leak will not slow down the game’s production and that he intends to reveal it in a more official way soon.

Yesterday, according to Bloomberg mentionedthe alleged teenage hacker may be related to the recent massive leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 Appeared before a specialized juvenile court in London. A 17-year-old Oxfordshire boy has denied using his phone as a tool to access Rockstar’s private files and servers.

The last weekThe teenager was charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse. Prosecutors allege the teen was hacking companies like Microsoft and Uber and then “holding them for ransom”. The judge in the case returned him to a higher court where it will be heard at a later time.

Police haven’t officially confirmed the teen’s connection to the leak Reporter Matthew Keys claims The sources told him that the young man was involved.