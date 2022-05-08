The Group of Seven major nations are scheduled to meet with Zelensky on Sunday to discuss new sanctions against Putin

The Group of Seven will meet virtually with Zelensky on Sunday to discuss new sanctions against Putin

As international efforts to pressure the Russian leader continue, G7 members, including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Zelensky, are scheduled to discuss Western support for how Via video conference this Sunday.

According to British media, guardian, German government spokeswoman Christian Hoffmann said German Chancellor Olaf Schulz will host the virtual meeting, in which “Zelensky will participate and report on the current situation.”

Alliance members are expected to More sanctions on Russia over its attacks on Ukraine Or “at least tighten the broad range of economic sanctions that have already been imposed.”

Ambassadors of European Union member states will meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the sixth round of economic sanctions against Moscow, which this time should include a phased ban on Russian oil imports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G7 summit

Agree to the penalties

A Eurobarometer survey of all EU member states released on FridayOr a broad consensus among EU citizens in favor of the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The majority of Europeans believe that since the start of the Russian offensive, the EU has shown solidarity (79%) and has reacted uniformly (63%) and swiftly (58%).

Respondents are Widespread in favor of unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. Especially, More than nine out of ten respondents (93%) agree to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the invasion. 88% of Europeans support the idea of ​​hosting refugees in the European Union. 80% approve of financial support for Ukraine. 66% agree that “Ukraine should join the European Union when it is ready”, 71% believe that Ukraine is part of the European family and 89% sympathize with Ukrainians.

Regarding joining the bloc, more than half of those surveyed agree that Ukraine should join the EU when it is ready in all countries except Hungary (where 47% agree). The highest percentage of respondents agreeing with Ukraine joining the EU when it is ready was seen in Portugal (87%), followed by Estonia (83%), Lithuania (82%) and Poland (81%). The highest disagreements with Ukraine, which joins the EU when ready, are found in Luxembourg (38%), Greece (37%), Hungary (36%), Austria and Bulgaria (both 35%), Cyprus and Slovakia (both 34%).

Read on: