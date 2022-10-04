The green card will not be drawn among Colombians

US visa lottery, Registration begins on Wednesday, October 5thwill be the process through which Ministry of Justice will lottery Green cards for aliens eligible for US residency.

will be 55000 visas Residence (green card) to be given by the US government For people of different nationalities who meet the registration requirements.

however, The Colombians They won’t even be able to register To apply for one of the North American Nation Residence Cards.

Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti are some of the Countries excluded by the Ministry of Justice in applications for residence visas.

(see also: How do you apply for an H-2B visa to work temporarily in the United States?).

Read also









The high rate of immigrants from these countries to the United States in recent years has led to the emergence of US government vetoHinge luggage.

Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, United Kingdom, Ireland and Vietnam are Others from prohibited countries withdraw residence cards from the United States.

The US Department of Justice stated that Those countries have sent over 50,000 immigrants In recent years and therefore ineligible for the visa lottery.

visa for United State: Frequently Asked Questions for Couples Asking for It

Posted by a Venezuelan couple residing in Colombia A video on TikTok where he comments which was Questions they were asked when applying for a visa.

They said they did the procedure twice, but the first time they were denied a visa. On their second try, they achieved their goal and got the cards to go to this country.

According to the couple, These are the questions that were asked of them The two times they interviewed: