The Great Scouts International – These Are the Most Famous Scouts – The News

Queen Elizabeth, John F. Kennedy or Obama, they all have one thing in common – they were once a Scout.

30,000 Girl Scouts – all in the same place. This is the Federal Scout camp, BuLa for short, which is currently organized in Joms, in the canton of Valais.

Some famous personalities from politics, business or science also have fond memories of the world’s largest youth organization.

led his way to the moon

His path led him further than others. When Neil Armstrong (82) became the first person in history to set foot on the moon on July 21, 1969, he proudly wore the Boy Scout badge. At the same time, there was a National Scout camp, to which the astronaut sent a message on his way to the moon.

From boy scout to president

John F. Kennedy († 46) was also a longtime Boy Scout. He was the first president of the United States to have a track history. Celebrate this by repeatedly inviting Scout troops to the White House. Among other things, the subsequent US president, Bill Clinton (75 years old), was also proud of the “Boy Scout”, as the boys in the Boy Scouts of America are called.

Pathfinder John F. Kennedy

1/2

Caption: Boy Scouts visit the White House

Getty Images

2/2

Caption: Scouting – An affair from Kennedy’s heart

Getty Images



Presidents Kennedy and Clinton weren’t the only proud pioneers. Former President Barack Obama, 60, and his wife, Michelle Obama, 58, were once proud of their “Girl Scouts” and “Girl Scouts.”

Caption: Obama family scout camp on the White House lawn

Getty Images



Scouts’ love was also great during Barack Obama’s tenure. To the delight of the Scout kids in Washington, the Obama family organized their own Scout camp, including campfire, in the White House area lawn.

Royal Scout

Not only the faces of politics and science visit the Scouts. Members of the British royal family also have a scouting past. Queen Elizabeth (96) of England is probably the most famous ex-Girl Scout alive in the world. She set up with her sister Margaret (71) the headquarters of her scout group in the summer house in the garden of the palace.

Her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter of her husband, the Duchess Kate, also followed in the Queen’s footsteps.

Royal Scout