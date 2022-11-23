The government will apply the state security law against overloaded truck drivers | National

The government confirmed that it will apply the State Security Law against truck drivers who are mobilized in different parts of the country. Vice President Tuha said that despite the “efforts” made by the government, “there were groups that kept the normal operation of the roads interrupted, and that affected the people.”

The government confirmed this Wednesday that Invoke the state security law against paralyzed truck drivers.

This is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. This is why the government has decided that it will apply the State Security Law, as appropriate in such cases. The decision has already been made,” said La República Vice President Carolina Tuha.

The minister also said that more details will be delivered this afternoon and will be announced by Undersecretary Monsalve, who did not rule out earlier the use of this law.

Let us remember that the Fuerza del Norte transport association announced that it would remain mobilized indefinitely, after rejecting a government proposal that sought to end the strike.

“In all these hours, various additional efforts continued, instead of progressing towards a solution to this problem, what some of the groups that signed the agreement did was put forward new demands and demands that do not completely fit the reality of the country, and they do not consider the efforts that have been made,” Tuha said. Monday and the progress that has been made in those negotiations is very important.”

He added to this that “Those deadlines, those talks have already taken place. We are in the process of implementing that decision that has already been made.”

Truck drivers mobilization

The CEO proposed that they, among other points, rehabilitate 12 safe rest areas between Santiago and Arica, and inject $1,500 million into the Mechanism for Stabilizing Fuel Prices (Mepco).

However, the leaders described the government’s offer as insufficient, which is why they will still be mobilized from Arica to Payne, essentially mounting at various points on Route 5, stopping on the berm and occupying one of the tracks.

As a result, Vice President Tohá said so “The government has done everything it can – as announced – to avoid this conflict. On Monday, an agreement was reached containing very important measures. An important effort to give a tangible response to the various demands raised by the carriers mobilized.”

Despite this, after Monday, there were groups that continued to disrupt the normal operation of the roads, and this affected people. The authority added that this affected the distribution and that it affects supplies in different regions of the country.