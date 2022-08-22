The giant kills the sports festival: why Munich is not a reason for Olympic euphoria

The European Championship has ended in Munich. And now you follow the Olympics? Delirium of great joy and ecstasy. DOSB is also striving for something greater. But the approach is wrong, bigger is not always better.

Munich is slowly waking up from the intoxication of the past 10 days. There were sports-filled days, full of euphoria, enthusiasm and joy. The people of Munich celebrated with their guests, celebrated the sport, as well as themselves, and the European Championships were a complete success, with nine sports in the Bavarian capital holding their European Championships together. The athletes were also excited, the Norwegian star Carsten Warholm, the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, for example, called that the European Championships should always be held in Germany.

Fortunately, there is no hangover after poisoning. Sports facilities, in which athletes and spectators have run major competitions together, have mostly been around for 50 years, since the Olympics in 1972, and are guaranteed not to descend into zombie structures. No new neighborhoods were built, no railways built, everything was already there. Fans and reporters alike enjoyed the short distances between the competition venues, most of which were located in the scenic and architecturally impressive Olympic Park and downtown. ARD and ZDF managed to achieve great success in ratings on television.

Because everyone’s mood is good, the call for the Olympic Games in Germany is rising rapidly again. “It is already time to hold the Summer or Winter Games in Germany again,” Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann said at the closing press conference. In light of criticism from other regulators, in light of environmental sins or the human rights situation, Germany should set a good example. There is also another push from the official side: “The Presidium of the German Olympic Sports Federation decided: We want to tackle the Olympics,” says DOSB President Thomas Weckert of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

A small event that feels good about a gigantic

But this argument is misleading. Despite the beauty of the European Championships in Munich, they have little in common with the Olympic Games. One is a relatively small event of nine sports, and the other is a massive event of nearly 30 sports globally. Instead of ten days with nearly 4,000 athletes, the Olympics lasted four weeks with more than 10,000 active people. Also, more fans will arrive from all over the world – so they will have to be absorbed somewhere.

The swimmers have already had to hold their parallel European Championships in Rome because the Olympic pool in Munich does not meet the requirements of the European Union – which requires ten tracks, and Munich has only eight. New sports facilities will have to be built for the Olympic Games in Munich, and the Olympic Park will also be too small for sports and festivals on a global scale, as it has now worked very well in the European context. Athletes are also aware of this, who have absorbed the past 10 days so much, who have been pushed like never before. For example, European decathlon champion Niklas Kohl spoke out in favor of the Olympics in Germany only with the caveat that they are sustainable. By the way, even in 1972, it was not possible to completely maintain short distances: sailing competitions were held in Kiel 50 years ago – far from Munich.

The justification that Germany should not abandon hosting major sporting events to rogue nations is wrong. The next 2024 Games will be held in France, the Winter Games in Italy, followed by the United States and Australia to host the Summer Games. Other countries are usually booked as the bad guys rather than these regulators. Hermann’s tacit slap in the face for Qatar – put in place a few months before the World Cup kicks off – has failed.

Speaking of the organizers, Munich won’t have much say in the Olympics in its city, and the IOC will take the lead. It is the sponsors who decide. Because so much money is leaking to questionable sources there and at the same time IOC President Thomas Bach has refused to make clear commitments on human rights in China, for example, the suspicion is appropriate despite all the euphoria. The European Championships were crazy. But an ugly awakening will likely come at the Olympics.