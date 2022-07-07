The German Museum in Munich: From robotics to atomic energy | free press

Talk to a small robot or immerse yourself in the world of atoms – this is possible in the newly renovated part of the German Museum in Munich. Here’s what visitors can expect:

Munich. It was renewed for seven years. There were a lot of hassles and glitches and arguments about costs. Now the first part of the German Museum in Munich has been completed – finally, as the director of the museum, Wolfgang Heckel, explained with a deep heartbreak.

Children and adults can discover 20 galleries, including Children’s World. The building will open next weekend from Friday to Sunday (July 8-10) with a three-day outdoor festival and several performances.

You’ll be searching in vain for crowd favorites like the High Voltage Current Division with Lightning Show and the Legendary Mine. It was recently closed because it is located in the part of the house which will now be renovated in a second phase.

Simulation of flying and metal creatures

Instead, other things have been updated. Modern aviation from 1945 onwards comes with a flight simulator. New is the critical area classification approach, such as historical aviation from 1918 to 1945. The three-engine Junkers Ju 52, known as the “Tante Ju”, from the 1930s was restored here. It is clear that the powerful aircraft was built with ulterior military motives, says exhibition curator Andreas Hempher. The text panels explain in more detail, for example, that the Wehrmacht deployed more than 3,000 Ju52s and that about 10,000 forced laborers had to repair Luftwaffe aircraft.

In robotics, human beings made of metal and a lot of wires await. You can even call some of them, like the little Nao, who beeps in Bavarian as a greeting: “Griaß Di!”. He hasn’t mastered the dialect yet, but museum director Heikal promises him: “Now, you’ll get another name.” Perhaps Sippy or Oscar, in memory of the famous Munich architect and founder of the museum that opened in 125, Oskar von Miller.

Continue to the railway model, which is based on the railway junction near Gemünden am Main (Main-Spessart District), or to departments such as energy – engines, optics or space travel. Atomic physics doesn’t just reveal what tiny particles are. One also wants to give an idea of ​​the dangers of nuclear power, for example, says department head Christian Seca.

At the beginning of the fifties, people were still unbiased, as the “Atomic Energy Laboratory” from the United States proves. Children’s room atomic energy lab. Contains a booklet with instructions on how children can search for the metallic heavy radioactive uranium in their area. The government promised everyone who reported the deposits $10,000.

In many places of the museum, guests old and young can push buttons and experiment, watch movies, catch up on demos, or relax in the rooftop terrace restaurant. Huge show and interesting marathon through science and technology. What is missing is part of a common thread and a general idea that creates a connection between the departments.

Information in media stations

However, the presentation of media stations at least is standardized, which deepens the wealth of information and is also provided in Braille for the blind and loudspeakers for listening. In general, the entire house is bare-bones, according to Dagmar Clauer, the museum’s head of operations. There is also a digital guide available as a mobile app or on rental devices, which will soon be available in languages ​​such as English, French, Italian and Chinese.

Expensive fun for the free state and federal government, which promote the house. The total costs of the massive renovation have risen to around 750 million euros. Instead of the centenary of the construction of the house in 2025, the work is supposed to be completed only in 2028. (dpa)