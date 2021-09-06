The German government wants seven years of updates for smartphones and gadgets

It is necessary for smart devices to get security updates from time to time. This is very important for the security and performance of the device. Smartphones, smartwatches, smartbands, and many earbuds also get updates every few days or months. Currently, mobile carriers provide security and software updates to the smartphone for 2 or 3 years depending on their convenience. Apple is known for giving its devices the longest updates. Apple devices get updates for at least 5 years, but now these updates are in demand for up to 7 years.

Android devices usually receive updates for two years. Both Samsung and OnePlus are ahead of other companies in terms of updating their devices. Now the government of Germany is not satisfied with this update period for mobile carriers and wants to update the tool for at least 7 years. The government told the European Commission that any device must be updated for 7 years. The government also demanded that in addition to security updates, facilities to replace parts must also be available for a period of 7 years at the original cost.

The government believes that this will extend the life of the product and customers will not have the burden of buying a new device every few days. Apart from this, the production of tools will also be lower, which will be good for the environment. According to one report, about 40 percent of Android phones around the world are still using Android Pie 9.0. Let us know that this version was released in 2018 and now Android 12 is also launched. In such a case, there is a 40 percent risk of hacking on these devices for 24 hours.

The European Commission has approved this request from the German government and it is likely that by 2023 it may also become law for it, although it is clear that mobile operators will not be satisfied with this, as it benefits users, not companies. You will be surprised to know that many users are switching from Android to iOS due to security and updates.