The General Staff reported heavy fighting in the Avdiivka region

Russian troops tried to advance in the regions of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Novopavlevka, south of Bug. The attacks were repelled. In the Avdiivka region, they are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian army, and heavy fighting continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in its report on the situation on August 13 (until 6:00 pm) on Facebook.

In the Avdiivka region, according to the General Staff, the occupiers fired with tanks, artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at Kurakhov, New York, Marginka, Krasnohorivka and Oleksandrubel. They carried out an air raid near Marginka. “With offensive operations, the occupying forces are trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Oleksandrubyl, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Marinka and Pesky. And fierce fighting continues. “

In the Kramatorsk region, the occupying forces used barrels and rocket artillery to attack the areas around the towns of Kramatorsk, Hryorivka, Ciwerks, Kriva Luka and Verkniukamyansky. They tried to improve their tactical position in Ivano Darivka and Vimka and were forced to retreat.

In the Bakhmut region, the enemy fired on military and civilian infrastructure near Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut and seven other towns. He conducted air raids near Solidar, Zaitsev, Yakovlevka, Spern, Visela Dolina, Kudima, Bakhmut and Pakhmotsky.

The enemy in Yakovlevka, Vershina, Zaitsev and Bakhmut tried to advance with storm operations, but was unsuccessful. Fighting is still going on in some areas.

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers fired at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, Ude, Prodzhanka, Ruska Losova, Cherkasky, Russky Tishki, Petrevka, Stary Saltyev, Ivanivka, Husarevka, Lipgaschy and Korobushkin. And they carried out air raids near Stary Saltyev, Husaryvka and Musipanov. The enemy tried to improve its tactical position in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe village of Petumnik. Ukrainian soldiers pushed him to flee.

In the Sloviansk region, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the line of defense of the Ukrainian army near Nova Dmytrivka and Dolyna. pulled out.

In the Novopavlevka and Zaporizhia regions, the enemy fired near Volodymyrivka, Pavlevka, Hlidar and several other places. Hostile air raids were carried out near Novosilki, Pavlevka, Volodymyrvka and Shirvony. Attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position in the direction of Pawelika and Nosselki failed.

In the Southern Bug area, the occupiers shot at civilian infrastructure in Stepowa Dolyna, Parutyne, Prybuske and other places. They carried out air raids on Andreyevka, Ozokuryvka, Bella Krynitsia and Lozov. In the direction of the villages of Losowe and Schyrokyne they tried unsuccessfully to advance. They had to retreat with losses.