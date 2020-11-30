The Galaxy Note 21 may still appear next year

15 mins ago Elena Rowse
The Galaxy Note 21 may still appear next year

Reports of the demise of the Galaxy Note line may be overrated or premature. These reports were mostly based on rumors that the Galaxy S21, and especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra, would gain the only feature that differentiates the two products from one another. A report from South Korean media seems to confirm that Samsung has successfully awarded the Galaxy S21 Ultra its S Pen. However, at the same time, it is also giving Galaxy Note fans one last hope, at least until next year.

For years, the fate of the Galaxy Note has been clarified by prophets and analysts, but it never happened, at least not yet. The S Pen is pretty much the last thing the Galaxy Note has on the Galaxy S series, and rumors suggest it might not be the case. But instead of ditching the trim phablet next year, it is now said that Samsung is discontinuing it first.

ETnews sources claim That Samsung has already placed orders for the digital adapter needed to give the top of the Galaxy S21 line S Pen support. It was too early to use the Galaxy Note 21 or even Galaxy Z Fold 3. This unofficially confirms the feature of Samsung’s flagship release in early 2021 in mid-January, or so from leaks.

These sources also say it will still be a Galaxy Note next year, but Samsung has downgraded it to just one model. For two years, Samsung has rolled out two variants of this flagship and the downgrade may indicate Samsung is giving the line a last minute.

READ  Black Friday 2020 Game Deals: PS5 and PS4 Games for Sale, "The Last of Us 2", "Persona 5 Royal" and more!

That should at least give the company enough time to prepare its true successor, the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung has yet to figure out, let alone prove, how it will allow the use of a stylus on the somewhat fragile flexible screen that it uses for its foldable phones. Rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have this feature might be premature as well, especially if there’s still a Galaxy Note 21 after all.

More Stories

5 Great Wireless Earbuds Options

8 hours ago Elena Rowse

Japan launches data transmission satellite to improve disaster response

16 hours ago Elena Rowse

Two MAGA vehicles participate in the Hermosa Beach Road crash, and the car swings up

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Roku Cyber ​​Monday deals: 70-inch Roku TV for $ 448, Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $ 29, Roku Ultra for $ 69

10 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Inside Candias Dillard’s new million dollar estate

11 mins ago Neville Carr

Here’s how to watch a lunar eclipse frost tonight

13 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Louisville Basketball takes a slow start by defeating Prairie View A&M

14 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The Galaxy Note 21 may still appear next year

15 mins ago Elena Rowse