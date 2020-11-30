The Galaxy Note 21 may still appear next year

Reports of the demise of the Galaxy Note line may be overrated or premature. These reports were mostly based on rumors that the Galaxy S21, and especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra, would gain the only feature that differentiates the two products from one another. A report from South Korean media seems to confirm that Samsung has successfully awarded the Galaxy S21 Ultra its S Pen. However, at the same time, it is also giving Galaxy Note fans one last hope, at least until next year.

For years, the fate of the Galaxy Note has been clarified by prophets and analysts, but it never happened, at least not yet. The S Pen is pretty much the last thing the Galaxy Note has on the Galaxy S series, and rumors suggest it might not be the case. But instead of ditching the trim phablet next year, it is now said that Samsung is discontinuing it first.

ETnews sources claim That Samsung has already placed orders for the digital adapter needed to give the top of the Galaxy S21 line S Pen support. It was too early to use the Galaxy Note 21 or even Galaxy Z Fold 3. This unofficially confirms the feature of Samsung’s flagship release in early 2021 in mid-January, or so from leaks.

These sources also say it will still be a Galaxy Note next year, but Samsung has downgraded it to just one model. For two years, Samsung has rolled out two variants of this flagship and the downgrade may indicate Samsung is giving the line a last minute.

That should at least give the company enough time to prepare its true successor, the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung has yet to figure out, let alone prove, how it will allow the use of a stylus on the somewhat fragile flexible screen that it uses for its foldable phones. Rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have this feature might be premature as well, especially if there’s still a Galaxy Note 21 after all.