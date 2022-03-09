The G7 should ban Russian oil imports: UK – El Sol de México

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on the G7 countries to refuse to import Russian oil, as part of the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s country.

It may interest you: The United States vetoes Russian oil and prices rise

“In our response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we must double our sanctions,” Truss stressed during her visit to the United States.

Regarding the above, the minister noted that the sanctions seek to completely separate Russian banks from the international SWIFT system.

In this context, the European Union indicated that seven Russian banks have already been disconnected from the messaging platform that allows major transactions, however, two Russian financial institutions remain due to their close relationship with the hydrocarbon sector.

“We want to encourage a larger group of countries to join us in these sanctions,” he said.

For his part, Anthony Blinken said he was fully convinced that Russia would be weakened by a “strategic defeat regardless of its short-term tactical gains in Ukraine.”

➡️ Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant feedback in your email

Blinken noted that the sanctions in place have wiped out 30 years of progress in Russia’s integration with the rest of the world, allowing more pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Listen to the podcast ⬇️

Available in: team workAnd the spotifyAnd the Apple PodcastAnd the google podcastAnd the Deezer And the amazon music