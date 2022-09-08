“The further you go, the more free I feel”

Cuban fencer Lewis Patterson recounted the adventures of his escape from the Cuban delegation before his participation in the World Cup in Bern, Switzerland in 2019.

I ran to the mountaineer station. Then I ran further. I didn’t even stop until the train station. I asked for the way through the signs how to get to the station. Once they arrived, tears ran out on their own. I knew I would be judged and punished for my actions. My family And all my friends will feel the news. But it was a good decision. The further away I go, the more freedom I feel”, recalls the athlete present Interview conducted with independent media Play Off MagazineAbout his escape from the hotel where the Cuban delegation was staying.

Patterson, who is currently based in Canada and competes with fencing club Dynamo, explained that his living conditions in Cuba were not the best” or deserved for a high-performance athlete. Even after I represented Cuba in several international events and got results, I had to co-bed with My mother and brother when I came home, or I sleep on the floor.”

The athlete, who was 23 at the time of his escape, recalls what led him to make the decision and how he felt in the lead up to the escape.

“I had so little time to make the right decision and not make any mistakes before receiving my passport; I couldn’t tell my family. I remember we were all in a room together and couldn’t sleep through the night. Think how he escapes without being seen in a country he hasn’t visited before, what He does? Where do we go? But I had to do it and fast.”

The All-American Champion also spoke about his reasons for settling in Canada.

I had a tourist visa. I visited Canada regularly, which made me gather contacts and friendships. In France I was about 50 hours old. I took the time to get the ride and explain it a bit. Once I got to Canada, I knew all the protocol. I’ve been here for about three years.”

Patterson, born in Holguin, When he escaped in 2019, the youngest member of the trio was also from 2017 World Cup runner-up Rainer Henriquez in Vancouver, Junior Raytor, aged 32 and 31, respectively at the time. épée athletes won the Pan American Championships in Canada and the Games in Lima, Peru.

Although the sporting structure of the Cuban state has attempted to formulate strategies to stop the flight of athletes – such as, for example, the administration of professional contracts in other countries – dozens of Cuban athletes each year demand that they be excluded from the high-performance regime. Or leave official delegations, in an effort to achieve better opportunities for the development of their career.

At the end of August, for example, one of the mainstays of the Cuban national team that participated in the 19th American Volleyball Nations Cup, based in the Mexican city of Hermosillo, Yamisleydis Viltres, left the hotel where the national delegation was.

On the same date, the Cuban athlete Lazaro Taylor Fernandez, Actor of the 400m hurdles hurdlesthe island delegation who traveled with him has left for Freeport, Bahamas, to compete in the 4th North American, Central American and Caribbean Association of Athletics Federations (NACAC) Track and Field Championships.