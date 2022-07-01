The fugitive ‘Cryptocurrency Queen’ has been named to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

Ruja Ignatova, also known as cipher queen (Queen of Cryptocurrency) was recently included in FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List. The Bulgarian woman is wanted by the US government for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin.

Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the scheme to defraud her victims out of $4 billion. She has been missing since 2017, when US officials signed an international arrest warrant for her. Ignatova is required for her management role OneCoinAnd the

It is a cryptocurrency, as of 2014, Buyers are offered a commission if they sell the coin to more people. But FBI agents say so OneCoin It had no value and technology never protected it blockchain used by other cryptocurrencies.

According to indictments issued by federal prosecutors, It was basically a Ponzi scheme disguised as cryptocurrency.

“She timed her scheme to perfection, taking advantage of frantic speculation in the early days of crypto,” said Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan. The FBI adds fugitives to its wanted list when it believes the general public can help locate them.

Thursday’s FBI notice offers a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Ignatova, who was indicted in 2019 on eight counts including wire fraud and securities fraud. She is the only woman on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list.

Jimmy Bartlett, who researched the podcast from BBC Bringing global attention to Ignatova’s story and its financial impact OneCoin On her alleged victims, she said, the FBI’s announcement on Thursday increased her chances of arrest.

This is perhaps the biggest development in the case since Roja’s disappearance in October 2017.”, He said. Bartlett, who has investigated the case for years, said one reason Roja is so difficult to locate is that he disappeared with at least $500 million, which helps him hide from the law.

“We also believe she had high-quality fake IDs and changed her appearance,” added Jamie Bartlett, raising the possibility that she may not be alive anymore. Ignatova was last seen on a flight from Bulgaria to Greece in 2017 and has been missing since then.

