The Frenchman is unsuccessful again: Australia with the second win – Sport

Hamburg

In the second game of the competing German group in the middle round of the Davis Cup, the Australians defeated France and thus consolidated their lead in the table.

After the inaugural victory over the Belgian tennis team two days ago, the Australians secured their second group final victory at Rothenbaum Stadium thanks to the Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell doubles match. This year’s Wimbledon winners beat Nicholas Mahut/Arthur Rinderknik 6:4, 6:4.

And he followed the Frenchman Benjamin Ponzi earlier in the second match of the day after a weak first set and forced Alex de Minaur to score the third set. There, the Australian kept his cool despite trailing, winning 6:3, 1:6, 6:4 and thus tied. Previously, he defeated the world number 79. Richard Gasquet easily beat Davis Cup newcomer Jason Kobler 6:2, 6:4 and gave the Frenchman the lead in the first game.

The day before, France had already lost 2-1 to the German team after the successes of Jan-Lennard Struve in the singles and Tim Putz/Kevin Krawetz in the doubles. Before the duel between the German national team and Belgium, the Australians lead the table, followed by the Germans.