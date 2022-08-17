The Frankfurt Lab Residency Program: A Space for Experiments

FThe residency program gave us the space and calm to work,” says Femi Adebajo. Shortly thereafter, the Nigerian choreographer entered the intimate bedroom of one of the training rooms at Frankfurt LAB, laid down on the wide bed and began to move with determined movements around and around the camp. In a short time, they are joined by fellow dancer and choreographer Emmanuel Ndefo. “Effects of Ecstasy” is the name of her performance which deals with images of masculinity, vulnerability and insecurity, with the emotional attachment of men. All against the background of the image of men in their African homeland. testing the limits.



“Effects of Ecstasy”

Photo: Frank Roth



Your project is one of four projects from the “Frankfurt Moves!” Affiliate of KfW and Frankfurt LAB, which promotes international artists in the field of performing arts. Because of the isolation caused by the pandemic, it is now important that they can try things out in a sheltered room, says project manager Jenny Flug. The groups will present the results in a workshop presentation on August 18th. The dancers, musicians and choreographers trained for four weeks in the rooms of the Frankfurt LAB on Schmidtstraße and were able to focus fully on their performance during this time. Accommodation, travel and material expenses are funded by the KfW Foundation, and the Frankfurt LAB provides technical and drama support. Each group also received 3,000 euros as an expense allowance.

In a room across from Ndefo and Adebajo, Indian women Savita Rani, Priya and Manjari Kaul prepare for Firefly Women, a powerful physical performance that explores political activism, resistance, and feminist solidarity. The play is based on the letters of two women imprisoned under harsh colonial-era laws. With long bamboo sticks, sometimes a tie, sometimes prison bars, they move almost silently across the room before delivering their message out loud “we can fight, we can win”.