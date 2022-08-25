The former Unioner Cross is driving everyone crazy again

In the latest issue of EISERN Magazin, theatrical actor Carl Hegemann said something wonderful about professional soccer player Max Kruse. According to the famous stage maker and avid fan of 1. FC Union, Kruse made a “life-historic mistake” in January of this year by leaving Köpenick. The striker, who is primarily believed to be a great guy, would have preferred to remain in the union, accepting the role of the Joker under coach Urs Fischer and not moving to Wolfsburg. “Yes, I’m mad at him because he ran away,” Hegman said.

Cross may have come to a similar conclusion, aside from the millionth. Because the chance to gain legendary status in Köpenick is lost, but there is a high risk that his image as a cult slanderer will get some ugly scratches towards the end of his career. An annoying star player instead of a famous hero, that’s how easy it is with someone like him.

Three games, three times off the bench

He probably would not publicly announce such a commitment. Just don’t show any weaknesses, always make the chubby Max, and give it to the normal and the unconformed via social media, that now seems as important as personal scoring for the 34-year-old. From his point of view, he is the one who, despite his planning for special training, always did his best in his later actions, shooting Europe and saving the wolves from landing. This is not at all wrong, however, individual athlete Kruse is ultimately not a reliable success factor in team football from the point of view of one or another coaches.

Cruz’s problem: his companion Florian Kohfeldt is no longer coach at Wolfsburg, but Niko Kovac, who apparently did not want to give the 14-time national player a special role, only used him as a substitute in his first three matches. the classroom. It had gone 14 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen, 45 minutes in a 0-2 draw in Munich, and 31 minutes last Saturday in a 2-2 draw against Schalke 04. Kovac’s Dilemma: If Cruz didn’t turn up from the start, but stayed without a win, Kroos’ case would become his problem.

In any case, Kovac is annoyed by the emerging discussion about gamers, amateur poker players, amateur racers, and influencers. After the Schalke match, when asked why Kruse was not in the starting line-up, Kovac replied: “There are two ways you can play in the team: a good training performance or a good match. Those who train well and hard should also be rewarded. Otherwise you punish those who work well. Good.” “.

Sporting director Scheffer strengthens Kovac’s back

VfL executives were also forced to comment on the topic at the start of the week. “The new coach can only assess what he sees in the preparation,” said sporting director Marcel Schaeffer. “And Nico does it right. Max has his strengths, but that doesn’t excuse him from having to give 100%.” ​​Managing Director Jörg Schmadtke said in an interview with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung that he might try, but he does, but it’s the coach who decides. “. He also said with self-criticism: “So far we have not succeeded in dealing with the case with confidence.” Until September 1, when the transfer window in the Bundesliga ends, speculation about individuals is likely to continue.

Kruse, as it has been shown again, can make everyone happy, but also make everyone crazy. However, it is possible that he will soon have to search for a new club in his dream country due to his advanced age as a striker and due to his anti-Cristiano Ronaldo lifestyle. This is the United States of America. Still not wanting to admit it, he said on his Twitch channel: “It’s very clear that I’m not satisfied with the role I’m in at the moment. I’m 34, and I’m still of a good footballing age – and there hasn’t been a season in which I’ve played. Really shit.” Of course, a good football age is relative.