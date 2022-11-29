The five keys to Brazil’s victory over Switzerland

Brazil is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022. The South American national team did not disappoint in the group stage and He got his ticket to the next round thanks to the victory over Switzerland.

The European side held off, shut down, and covered all the football for the Brazilians in the first 60 minutes and it looked like they could scratch a point against the group favourites. seven minutes from the end, The magic came and with a great team play Casemiro sealed it off and they opened the scoring.

1. Keep Alison safe

Switzerland did not score any shots on goal from the Liverpool goalkeeper. He had six tries but was never able to seriously tease Alison. Special mention to Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who were imperials in central Brazil.

2. Neymar’s absence didn’t matter

Brazil’s first star missed commitment against Switzerland due to injury, but in a squad like Tite’s he had absolutely no weight. Fred took his place and although he missed a bit of the attack, He bounced back in the dumbbells that he did with Carlos Casemiro.

3. THEY NEVER DISCOVERED BRAZIL

Switzerland’s head coach, Murat Yakin, brought his best to the match. Empolo, Sue, Vargas and Reeder lined up in the European attack but they were all replaced by the Strategist.

4. Changes in time

In contrast to what was seen against Serbia, Rafinha and especially Richarlison left a lot to be desired in the match. Send “Titi” Gabriel Jesus and Anthony revolutionize commitment. The Manchester United player was more dangerous and the Arsenal striker linked up more.

5. Goal, victory and rating

Casemiro was the hero of the match with a single goal he scored. Brazil maintained their unbeaten arc, the goals kept coming, and whatever happens against Cameroon, they have already been passed to the Round of 16 of Qatar 2022. Brazil scored in the final rounds.