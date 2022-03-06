The five directions that will represent the union between humans and robots

5 directions for robots and humans in the future. (Image: exponential confirmation)

Humans are currently facing a year of economic renewal, and it is certain that it will relate to the requirements of companies facing an increasingly difficult world; Data and data analysis are no longer buzzwords and have become important allies for businesses.

2022 was accompanied by rapidly growing and rapidly adapting tools to transition to meet customer needs: The Artificial intelligenceMachine learning and use CloudAnd the Among other things; This will be the trend that we celebrate not only this year, but also for future generations.

Consultants like Gartner make their predictions and deliver that 10% of companies that maintain continuous AI activity will triple by at least, which is the value generated by initiatives AI subordinate International Space StationAnd the Compared to 90% of other companies by 2025.

Also, it is estimated that the fund Cloud natives will serve as the basis for more than 95% of new digital initiatives, from less than 40% by 2021.

Carlos Eduardo Diaz, VP Data NOLA Keyrus and CEO ITPerforma a sample Five technology trends to be presented in 2022:

1. E-commerce growth

growth for E-Commerce It is a regional trend, with companies concerned about how to provide a personalized, innovative and different user experience, with large amounts of incentives on digital digital platforms.

This growth will come with the use of New technology platforms, user experiences and an end-to-end channel, Who will advance in management and sales tactics.

Customization will also be necessary in this new year, when users will expect products that are adaptable and/or provide solutions to their needs.

E-Commerce. (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Artificial intelligence

Leaders in digital transformation and analytics will find more value in tools that include artificial intelligence and machine learning, which help them anticipate and improve outcomes in ever-changing situations.

this will be Technologies that make marketing more effective, personalized and fast, both for B2B (Business to Business) as well as B2C (Business to Consumer), or a combination of the two.

(Getty Images)

3. Smart solutions and data analysis

Data capabilities will be further enhanced as businesses They have tools to combine data from different sources.

Thus, these companies will be able to process, visualize and analyze Make decisions quickly and efficiently.

This can know the behavior of the customer: what he wants, at what moment, how he is looking for it, and how it is effectively and specifically resolved.

Smart solutions and data analysis. (Photo: Isan)

4. Cloud

Cloud and digital tools are a natural part of the day, allowing for on-premise infrastructure cost savings, resilience, and resiliency without neglecting security and governance issues.

By 2022, this is expected Increased SaaS Security Situation Management (SSPM) security offerings With a serverless, multi-cloud, and hybrid architecture, anticipating an increase in the number of SaaS platforms, dynamic security policies offered with Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC).

Zipper. (Photo: Widefense)

5. Digital transformation is advancing very quickly

Digitization of accelerators will continue to be one of the noticeable trends, it is not just a question of how to acquire new technological tools, it is a change in everyone’s minds, embracing adoption, scale and innovation in business processes and models.

after undergoing a pandemic For about two years, the lesson left was that through technology, personal and professional life can continue on a good track in Medical, economic and educational activities, promotion of e-commerce, promotion of remote work, facing new challenges, presence of 2022 is the year of excellent digital transformation.

For this, it is important to Companies are increasing investment in platforms and initiatives that can provide a connectivity experience and meet the expectations of their teams and customers.

Digital Transformation Robot. (Photo: The Standard CIO)

from here, The technology sector is expected to grow strongly in 2022, Each organization elevates the importance of each presented trend.

