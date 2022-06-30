The first black female judge to be sworn in before a US court

Washington (AFP) – Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as Supreme Court justice, smashing a glass ceiling as the first black woman in the nation’s highest court.

Jackson, 51, is the court’s 116th judge and on Thursday replaced Stephen Breyer, his one-time judge who has retired.

Jackson, accompanied by her family, read the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“With all my heart, I accept the solemn responsibility to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and to administer justice without fear or favour, so God help me,” Jackson said in a court statement.

Roberts welcomed Jackson “into court and on our joint invitation”. The ceremony was broadcast live on the court’s website.

Jackson, who has been a federal judge since 2013, will join three other women — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Emmy Connie Barrett — the first time four women have worked together on the nine-member court.

Biden nominated Jackson in February, a month after Breyer, 83, announced his retirement. The Senate confirmed Jackson’s nomination in early April.

Jackson will be able to start work immediately, but the court will have most of its work done until it breaks with the occasional emergency appeals. This will give you time to settle and learn about the nearly two dozen cases the court has already agreed to hear starting in October, as well as the hundreds of appeals that will pile up over the summer.

It was one of the most important court decisions known last Friday, when it canceled the guarantee of the right to abortion.