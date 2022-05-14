Compact Ice Hockey World Cup



The Finnish hosts celebrate a successful start – Slovakia and the United States solve the obligatory tasks



Finland’s Hans Bjorninen (left-back) scored to make it 3-0 against Norway goalkeeper Henrik Hokland.

Photo: dpa / Emmi Korhonen





Tampere / Helsinki At the start of the Ice Hockey World Championships, Finland put an exclamation point. The host country celebrated a clear 5-0 victory over Norway. The United States also advanced its role as a candidate to win by beating Latvia 4-1. In the parallel match against France, Slovakia had a more difficult time than expected, but eventually won 4-2.







The participating favorites USA made a successful start to the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland. Third place in the World Cup beat Latvia outside Group B in Tampere 4-1 (3-0, 1-0, 0-1). At the same time, the German team competing in the group Slovakia in the first season in Helsinki solved their obligatory task against France with great difficulty. The Olympic bronze medalist defeated the followers of Russia in the “Helsingin Jäähalli” 4: 2 (1: 0, 2: 2, 1: 0).

On Saturday (7:20pm / Sport 1 and MagentaSport), the Slovaks will meet the selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), who conceded 3:5 against defending champion and world record champion Canada on Friday. Parallel to the DEB team match, Olympic champion and vice world champion Finland started the tournament with a 5:0 dominance against Norway.

Riley Barber (8), Seth Jones (11) and Thomas Bordello (12) and Sam Lafferty (21) scored the goals for the United States. Andres Dzirens (42) ensured Latvia achieve a good result. German referee Marianne Roach officiated the match as one of the two main referees.

Information about the most important questions and answers about the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championships

Photo: dpa / Roman Koksarov











Pavol Reginda (11th, 60th/empty net), NHL professional Tomas Tatar (22) and Samuel Takac (39th) scored for the Slovaks. Anthony Rich (27) of Grizzlies Wolfsburg of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) and Jordan Perrett (33) succeeded with France.

(color /)