The fifth season of Skam Italia is streaming on Netflix

The fifth season of SKAM ITALIA, Worship series produced by cross productionAnd the It will debut in Italy on September 1, 2022 only on Netflix.

After the success of the previous four seasons, both in Italy and abroad, based on the homogeneous Norwegian show, SKAM ITALY It returns with a new original season. It is at the center of the story Elijah (Francesco Centrum), who struggles to accept the rejection of maturity while his friends embark on a college path. The historical heroines will be joined by a new set of female characters, whom Elijah met at school, including Viola (Lea Gavino) and Asia (Nicole Rossi), two students involved in school acting. The support of his old friends and new acquaintances will allow Elijah to follow an important path of self-acceptance. The new episodes will feature the current language and be free from the stereotypes that have long fascinated audiences of the series.

SKAM ITALIA 5, THE CAST

next to Francesco Centrum (Elijah) are back Beatrice Broschi (healthy), Federico Cesari (Martino), Giancarlo Kumari (Edward), Rocco Fasano (Nicolo), Ibrahim booth (branches), Martina Lilio (Federica), Ludovica Martino (eva), Mehdi Maskar (Owner) , Greta Ragusa (Sylvia), Ludovico Tersini (John), Pietro Turano (Filippo) H Nicholas Zerbini (Lucino). They are for the first time this season Leah Gavino (purple) e nicole russian (Asia).

Season 5 trend 10 episodesto me Tiziano Rossowho receives the inheritance from him Ludovico Pesigato, who, however, remains the presenter and author with Alice Urcuolu.

