The FIFA-sponsored training course in Senegal provides new access to coaching knowledge

Educating coaches is a key element in raising the bar for football around the world, and with that in mind, Senegal recently hosted the latest FIFA Coach Educator Development Program event. The four-day course, held in the former Portuguese commercial center of Sali on the coast south of Dakar and jointly organized with the Senegalese Football Association, consisted of various modules with theoretical, practice and reflection modules and was aimed primarily at grassroots coaches. who have a C license.

“These courses will undoubtedly provide a new form of access to knowledge. They will also allow us to be more qualified and focused in our work on the field, but above all also in training the coaches, especially at the level of C license to work,” said Mama Su, coach, educational coach and technical director. Previously, FIFA had successfully completed this collaboration with the USA Football Association in Kansas and with the Brazilian Football Confederation at the National Training Center in Teresópolis.The courses are in line with FIFA’s vision 2020-23 which aims to enhance global competitiveness by raising standards in worldwide.Similar projects are also planned in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Mohamed Magsouba, who coached Mali at the 2019 and 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, emphasized the importance of coaching education. "Football today is not an exact science, but we use science in practice to play football," said Magasuba, who also worked in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "To use this science, you need a solid education that can only be delivered by trained coaches. These trained teachers must provide students with all the ingredients needed to be successful, technically, physically, psychologically, tactically and strategically. This is how you educate football coaches and promote." He says the course will inspire confidence. "It would also be a catalyst for inspiring people, not just football managers but the sports ecosystem in general, by giving local coaches more recognition and confidence. They also need more support to differentiate themselves from those who have a lot of resources to move forward, I think. That if local coaches are given the same resources they will be able to lead their team to victory.

“Today, it is beginning to bear fruit in Africa, as you can imagine,” he said. “It means that these things get tangible in terms of numbers, and that’s very important.” Doudou Sarr, Regional Technical Director of the Louja region in northwest Senegal, stressed the importance of keeping up with current trends and developments in football. “The way we evaluate and how we train is constantly changing. The world is constantly evolving and so is football,” he said. “The football of yesterday is not the football of today and we know that the football of today will not be the football of tomorrow. To keep up with this dynamic, we coaches need to constantly update our knowledge and learn new techniques.

“This type of training program is ideal for keeping pace with developments. As coaches, we have a greater impact on the coaches as well as on the players.” Sarr emphasized the importance of educating trainers and agreed that the results could eventually pay off at the international level. “A good coach and educator will produce good coaches and good coaches will produce good players. In the long run this will improve football domestically and help Senegal to compete with other African teams and possibly international.”