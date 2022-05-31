The exclusive Stoll M2 by Florian Vogel, handcrafted between Switzerland and Germany

Swiss Florian Vogel retired from competitive mountain biking in 2019 after winning the European Championship, World Cup or standing on the World Cup podium, among other accomplishments. From there he continued to work with the Specialized Team until last year and in 2022 he took a different path to dedicate himself to his own projects, always related to cycling. For this purpose, it was released with a very exclusive Swiss brand of bicycles. This is new Stoll Bike M2 by Florian Vogel.

Manufacturer Stoll Bikes AG began its journey in January 2016 by engineer Thomas Stoll. It is an exclusive brand of Swiss origin which since its inception has held a place in the quality of its work, its performance and its exclusivity.

Numbered and in the name of the owner

In his catalog we currently find one road model and two mountain bike models, one solid and one double, which in turn contains different combinations. But at Stoll, no two bikes are the same and every order is customized to suit the customer.

Stoll’s brushed carbon shapes and finishes are stunning

The Stoll Bike M2 from Florian Vogel is the second version of this model. It debuts a lighter and stiffer swingarm. The frame, handcrafted from carbon fiber between Switzerland and Germany, has quality details such as a new upper linkage built with a highly resistant and lightweight honeycomb structure.

Duke Lucky Jack SLS Wheels 28mm Inner Width

Fox fork and shock

Stoll logo also in carbon

Velocoach.ch is Florian Vogel .’s new training service

The lack of remote lockouts and electronic transmission leaves the steering wheel completely free of cables

Almost made to order bike

Vogel himself explained on his social networks the custom assembly for his Stoll M2:

My M2 was custom built by Stoll Bikes: I chose the 120mm version (size M) with Fox suspension (34stepcast fork and Float DPS 3-Position Shock). I don’t have a remote locking (mainly to keep the handlebars clean) – not racing, this works fine for me. The bike was built with a SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS kit and upgraded with Shimano XTR 9100 brakes (160mm rear and 180mm front). It has a 760mm wide axe leash, a short 60mm neoman stem and a 150mm RockShox Reverb seatpost. However, with a set of 28mm Duke Lucky Jack SLS wheels (DT Swiss 240 hubs) and Wolfpack 2.4 Race tires, the bike is also a rocket on the climbs.

Complete assembly of the Stoll M2 by Florian Vogel