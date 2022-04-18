The European Union is spending one billion euros to protect the oceans

Yesterday at the Our Ocean Conference (OOC) in Palau, EU He decided To allocate one billion euros to protect and restore the oceans. In what I knew Brussels The largest financial commitment for the blue economy, the EU plan provides for 44 commitments for the period 2020-2022From combating marine pollution to promoting sustainable agriculture and fishing, introducing new marine protected areas and protecting existing ones, to creating sustainable blue economies, so that the ocean becomes more and more “safe, just and protected.” Not only that, but European citizens themselves will be centralized, and will be able to stay informed thanks to the special monitoring tool Copernicus.

The first conference on our ocean was held in the United States in 2014. Since its departure, nearly five million square miles of ocean have been protected, across several 1,400 commitments worth nearly €85 billion. 2022 version Our surroundings, our people, pure prosperity (Our Ocean, Our People, Our Prosperity) Combined with a growing interest in environmental protection, which is witnessing greater than ever international cooperation to protect the planet, it becomes clear how important ocean conservation is (remember the One Ocean Summit, in which the European Union also participated). Pending the next United Nations Conference on the Ocean scheduled for June or July in Lisbon, the European Union has drawn up a plan to focus on research, development and innovation in financing to start a business (the so-called “seed”Allocating 500 million euros to the mission between 2021-2023 The horizon restores our surroundings and our waters.

The focus of the mission is to consider oceans and waters as one and to achieve the goals of the European Union Protecting 30% of the marine area Member States, restore marine ecosystems, prevent and eliminate pollution, reduce plastic waste at sea, nutrient loss, and use chemical pesticides. There will also be an improvement in satellite monitoring (CopernicusThe European Union invested 55 million euros in it. Always with the aim of controlling shifts in the marine environment and climate change, WEkEO will be mastereda tool at the service of the international research community that provides access to a detailed set of environmental data while providing online tools for environmental sciences in cloud computing.

[di Francesca Naima]