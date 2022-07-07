The European Parliament approves the inclusion of abortion in the European Union Charter of Rights. Vote against Lega, Fi and Fdi

Inclusion of the right to abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. This was requested by the European Parliament, which met in plenary in Strasbourg, gave the green light to the decision in which the Euro Chamber “strongly condemns the backsliding in questions of women’s rights and sexual health” following the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States of America and proposes to include the right to abortion in the EU charter of basic rights. The resolution was approved by 324 votes to 115, with 38 abstentions. This ruling was opposed by MEPs from Forza Italia, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia.

“Shameful vote against Lega, FI and Fdi: do they want Poland and Hungary as a model for Europe?” , attack Brando BeneveHead of the Democratic Party delegation. But the Northern League senator is anti-gay and ultra-Catholic Simon Bellon He answers: “The European Parliament voted today on a non-binding resolution for member states, in which life not yet born is attacked.miscarriage as a right. The resolution also includes serious interference in the internal affairs of the United States, given that the judgment of the US Supreme Court is highly criticized in its content.”

The right to abortion, in the United States, Google will block the place of women who go to the clinic for surgery 02 July 2022



The solution

In the resolution, MEPs stress that a proposal to amend Article 7 of the Charter should be submitted to the Council because “everyone has the right tomiscarriage safe and legal” and awaiting the European Council meeting to conclude a treaty-reviewing agreement. Furthermore, the ruling expresses the full solidarity and support of women in the United States and all involved in providing and promoting this right and “access to legal and safe assistance”miscarriage In such difficult circumstances, they ask the US Congress to pass a bill to protectmiscarriage at the federal level.

MEPs also express concern about the potential increase in the flow of money to fund anti-gender and anti-choice groups also in Europe and urge EU countries to decriminalizemiscarriageTo remove and combat the remaining legal, financial, social and practical restrictions in some member states. The European Parliament has requested that EU member states guarantee access to miscarriage The resolution provides for safe, legal and free antenatal and maternal health care services, voluntary family planning, youth-appropriate services, as well as prevention, treatment and support in the fight against HIV, without any discrimination. The Committee and Member States should intensify their political support for human rights defenders and health-care providers working to advance sexual and reproductive health and related rights.

United States, Louisiana court halts abortion ban by Massimo Basile 27 June 2022



reactions

“Proud to chair the plenum during which the European Parliament approved the resolution condemning the US Supreme Court’s decision on the right to…miscarriage. L ‘miscarriage Safe and legal is right,” the European Parliament vice-president wrote on Twitter Pina Bicerno. A Senator from the Democratic Party Valeria Valenti He adds: “The resolution is a fundamental signal, not only to member states but also to the rest of the world, the United States first and foremost. We cannot accept going back to the past with regard to women’s rights, starting with self-determination, maternal freedom and awareness.” friendly Monica Serena He warns: “The winds of backtracking on women’s rights are still far from Europe. We need to be vigilant and resist: let us include the right in the EU Charter of Rights, for women’s freedom to decide.”

Instead, right-wing MEPs protested. “There has been another attempt by the European Parliament to interfere in the United States and its member states, with the second resolution within a month approved today in plenary on”miscarriage. on jurisdictionmiscarriage It is and is still under the sovereignty of each individual country. From Rome to Brussels, the left continues to exploit the crisis to impose its ideological agenda”, says the Northern League. Simona with a dildo. and Fdi MEP Vincenzo Sovo He adds: “Today’s vote by the majority of members of the European Parliament on the resolution is a worrying indication of what the left has in mind of a social project for a future Europe.miscarriage It should be the responsibility of the member states, while today’s decision condemns what happened in the United States and some countries of the European Union.”