The European Championships were not only successful because of the German medals

“I guess you have now seen what we have prepared for and why. The atmosphere was unique here in Munich,” says enthusiastic Alexandra Burghart. The sprinter from Burghausen, around the corner in eastern Bavaria, has just won the European Championship over the 4x100m with the women’s relay – and won the hearts of the crowd anyway. “It was the best advertisement we could make for our sport,” she said.

Gina Lokenkemper, over 100 meters and the fastest woman in Europe on the team, was not only excited about her personal success. “Munich has shown the potential of our sport, it’s incredibly impressive,” she said. “I am the European champion,” he said. “I dreamed of a medal years ago. I worked for this medal for years.”

Without intoxicating the great days in Munich, as he thought, the enthusiasm that jumped from the audience to the athletes, he would not be a hero. On Golden Tuesday, it was there when Niklas Cowell and Gina Lokenkemper, two decathlons, won the gold medals: “Since then I couldn’t wait to compete.”

Association promises renewal

Alexandra Burghart, the starter of the relay and this year, in addition to the new gold medal from Munich, the silver medal from the bobsleigh competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the bronze medal for the relay at the World Championships in Eugene (Oregon), indicated her group of attractiveness high mood in Munich as well implicitly to the decline in Eugene. Athletics chief Jürgen Kissing ruled in Munich that his federation and those responsible for it were “publicly beaten” after the World Cup. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons he wasn’t in a festive mood, but instead he promised to work things out and draw conclusions.

If you want to judge Munich 2022 solely on the basis of results, despite seven gold medals, sixteen podium places and first place in the medal standings in athletics, you will quickly find that the level of this continental championship is lower than that of the continental championship. World Championship. He won the women’s relay in 42.34 seconds – world time. At the Tokyo Olympics, she was faster by 22 hundred in 42.12 seconds, but took only fifth place. In front of her is not only Jamaica and the United States, but also the team of Great Britain, which failed the first exchange on Sunday, and the team from Switzerland, which did not reach the finals in Munich.

At the World Cup five weeks ago, 42.44 seconds, the worst time in comparison, was enough to take third place after Great Britain and Jamaica. Webber won 87.66 metres. In his disappointing fourth positions from Tokyo and Eugene, he reached 85.30 m, 14 cm too short to finish third, and 86.86 m. But is this increase noticeable for an athlete looking to finally throw the ninety yards? He himself was less interested in this question, he was very pleased.

Attractive and cool

If you want to compare the 7/7/2 gold medals to the bronze medals with the 6/7/7 from the European Championships in Berlin 2018, the medal table should include the standings of the newly introduced team in the marathon, i.e. gold for women and silver for men, It has to be modified, so you will also get degraded performance.

But performance, and certainly not the world standard, was not the focus during the seven days of athletics and the eleven days of the European Championships. The competitions were engaging and fascinating even without athletes from Jamaica and the United States, without Kenyans and Ethiopians and made nearly five thousand athletes happy and nearly 1.2 million viewers as well as a much larger television audience.

An example of sustainability

“We’ve created a summer fairy tale again,” thinks organization president and managing director of Olympiapark Marion Sean. If there had been no cloud explosions before the weekend, the Olympic stadiums might have had to be closed more often due to overcrowding, and even on seats without the protection of the tent roof, the Olympic Stadium would have been considered ideal because of its presence. beauty. Of course it’s not, but that didn’t bother viewers either.

Munich 2022 also gave me a good conscience. European Championships are cultural followers of prestigious events and use only existing facilities – an example of sustainability. The swimmers were drawn to Rome with their European Championships because the Bavarian pools were too narrow for them with eight lanes, which they earned ten. Those gathered in Munich gave a new splendor to the site of the 1972 Olympic Games – the stadium, the auditorium, the park – and the ancillary city of 1.2 million, excellent for sport.

Four years from now, the tournament could move to the Commonwealth Games venues in Birmingham or use the 2023 World Athletics Championships stadium in Budapest. Track and field athletes want to reconsider their exit from the tournament in which they were the epicenter. They also recognized that competitions can create significant sentimental value beyond numbers and results.