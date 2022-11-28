‘The era of hating Iran is over’

That is why, when Queiroz cheerfully burst into the packed room, he was surrounded by a hail of applause from the press benches. Not a little either. And very loud. Almost full. And it is that the coach of Iran, who has already guided the Persians in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, with commendable performances despite not reaching the round of 16 on any occasion, He defended the country with a Twitter thread calling for the resignation of Jürgen Klinsmann, the former German footballer and current member of FIFA’s technical group. Teutoni had slipped in a BBC interview that Iran’s victory over Wales was due to a strategy aimed at wasting time and putting pressure on the referee, and that Queiroz, who had “failed in South America”, fit perfectly into that culture. “. “Despite your deplorable comments disparaging our efforts, sacrifices, and skills, we promise that we will not judge your culture, roots, and background.”Portuguese Books.

That is why, as soon as Queiroz entered the cheerfully packed hall, he was surrounded by a hail of applause from the press benches. Not a little either. And very loud. There were, in total, three claps. The first, when the selector got on stage and took a seat. the second, after a reply in which he mentioned the power of football in alleviating the grief of the children of the world; The third when goodbye to reporters. A politician in full rally before the campaign, knowing, moreover, that his victory is guaranteed. greeting. I smile. Talk and talk without braces. Karim Ansarifard patted him on the shoulder. And smile again. “I hope this World Cup will be a good lesson for us and that we will learn in the next round that our job is to create entertainment,” he said, exclaiming.

At the end of the conference, two Iranian journalists had an impromptu discussion with four fellow Anglo-Saxons. The question that ignited the fuse: “Why did all the Iranian fans jeer at the players during the match against England?” Milad Javanmardi, a reporter for beIN Sports, denied this, saying, “No, not all of them. It was a minority. In Iran, there are many opinions.” Then the decibel debate began. “The biggest violator of human rights in the world is the United States. There is no one who comes and tells us what is right and what is wrong,” said Mehdi Khanalizadeh of beIn Sports. There is discrimination in all countries. Do you remember The Black Lives Matter movement? Nothing to say about it? After nearly 10 minutes of deliberation, FIFA officials ordered the pleadings closed.

Why did the journalists applaud Queiroz so hard? “In the Iranian football community, we knew we had found an ambassador who could speak for us. The era of hating Iran is over. You can’t say something and expect us to let it slide. When you say something that hurts people, there are repercussions. We found it very valuable. We felt it was our duty to pay tribute to him, because this is more than just football.” explained Javanmardy to AS.

“There were a lot of people, especially before the World Cup, trying to create tension. Many celebrities and political figures have tried to kick Iran out of the World Cup. They failed miserably. Now, they tried to convince the players to work against the national team, and that failed too. Then they will try to make the fans fight each other. They too will fail at this. The fact that we have a coach who supports us in the face of all this pressure and stress is invaluable. We’ve seen people from Iran living outside the country who only dedicate themselves to stirring up anger. “We appreciate someone who defended us,” the journalist added.

For Gianmardi, the Al-Thumama duel, in which the two teams will play to the Round of 16 of Qatar 2022, carries a very high emotional charge. “First of all, we all want to enjoy 90 minutes of football, but speaking of history, of course, there was a precedent for nearly half a century of political tension between the United States and Iran. Since the coup d’état in Iran in 1953, with the overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, many people in the country have realized that American interference in Iran’s internal affairs is not fair. It’s much more than an ordinary match, no doubt. Unfortunately, it’s a very political World Cup.”. All Iranians are happy after the result against Wales. In all countries there are protests. But, in this case, they are in the minority. “It is not normal for us to talk only about politics at a football press conference,” Khanalizadeh said.