The enemy has amassed up to 25 tactical battalions in the Izyum region – the General Staff

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said on Facebook that in the Izyum region the Russians had amassed up to 25 tactical battalion groups, but continued to suffer losses.

According to the General Staff, the battalion groups belong to the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th and 34th Armies, the 68th Army Corps of the “Eastern” Military District, and the Airborne Forces of the Russian Army. The enemy is trying to advance towards the village of Zavodi. He reached the northern suburb of Debrownie and attempted to occupy those positions.

In the direction of Slobozhanskyi, the enemy with up to seven tactical battalion groups of the 6th Army, the Baltic Fleet and the North continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv and bombard Ukrainian units and critical infrastructure (as of 06:00, April 22) .

In the southern direction from Donetsk and Tavria there was intense fighting along the entire front line. The enemy attacked the Zarychen district and tried to advance with a battalion force into the Rubishin district.

Defensive battles continue in the Popasna and Novotoshkivske regions. The enemy continued its attacks in the Marginka region.

The enemy is strengthening its forces in the direction of Zaporizhia.

In the direction of the Southern Bug, the enemy fired on units of the Ukrainian army.

There were no significant enemy activities in the Volhynia, Polisya and Seversky directions.

Since April 30, the enemy wants to prevent the exit and entry into the Crimea in order to recruit conscripts.