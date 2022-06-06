The end of Wikipedia? The platform sends this message to its visitors to stay online

One of the most referenced web pages in the world is Wikipedia, an encyclopedia that stores information of all kinds and is multilingual, that is, well versed in several languages.

naturally, There are people who have grown up with this digital encyclopedia. Especially during school time, when you have to investigate a particular topic of a subject. However, recently, The platform shared a message to its readers asking for help. Because, other than that, it could not continue to be a leader in the consultations.

According to the owners of this site, Wikipedia is managed by the Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organization, so its main contribution to the work is through financial donations.

The reach of this platform is enormous, It is estimated to collect more than 58 million articles written and translated into more than 300 languages. For this to happen, there are volunteers from all over the world who have the option to edit the information, That since 2001 he began to occupy the first positions in the search bars on the Internet.

Greeting the reader, while consulting Wikipedia, the platform says: “We ask you to support the independence of Wikipedia. Thanks to the donations of 2% of readers, Wikipedia remains accessible to all.”

In fact, this message is a warning that indicates two points. First, in order to survive on the Internet, financial assistance is sought; Secondly, among the site’s plans is to anticipate growth in the coming years.

Wikipedia logo. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP. – Photo: Agence France-Presse

“If Wikipedia seems useful to you (…) it helps it continue to grow in the years to come. Show the world that access to impartial and reliable information is important to you. If you are an exceptional donor, we deeply appreciate your contribution,” says Popular Encyclopedia .

Before the existence of Wikipedia, many subjects purchased large encyclopedic books to be able to research a topic, meanings, and history of a term. however, With the arrival of new technologies, especially the advent of the Internet, In January 2001, at the beginning of the 21st century, Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger founded the influential digital book that by the way is part of the top 10 most popular websites in the world.

Thus, upon opening Wikipedia, its organizers and administrators put first: We humbly ask you: Don’t ignore this message,” to raise funds and keep working from the collective knowledge of nations around the world.

