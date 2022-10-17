The end of the deadlock in Kuwait: the government of Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah has taken the oath

the new Kuwait government Appointed yesterday by an American decree Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah He was sworn in today, ending the deadlock that has hampered for nearly three weeks the formation of an executive body after the legislative elections that took place on September 29, but the first session of the newly elected parliament is expected to take place. And according to what was reported by the Kuwait News Agency “KUNA”, the team consisting of 15 ministers is led by them Ahmed Nawaf Al-SabahThe son of the ruling Emir, was sworn in before Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The formation of the government cabinet was announced on October 6, but it was withdrawn almost immediately after strong objections from parliamentarians, according to which the new executive branch did not fully reflect the results of the legislative elections held last September, which saw the registration of opposition groups. Progress, getting about 60 per cent of the seats. What caused the downfall of the executive branch about 24 hours after its formation was the resignation of the only minister from the new legislature, whose participation is essential to the health of the executive. Subsequently, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings with almost all members of Parliament before announcing the formation of the new government.

In a message on his personal page on Twitter, Bader Al-Seif, a professor of history at Kuwait University, indicates that one of the biggest changes compared to the executive authority presented on October 6 is the inclusion of two deputies in the new team and not only. One. Among them is Badr al-Mulla, Minister of Oil and former head of the Parliamentary Budget Committee. According to Al-Saif, the assignment of the Deputy Minister of Oil to an unusual role, considering that the department is the most strategic for a country where most of its income comes from the exploitation of oil resources. In parallel, MP Ammar Al-Ajmi was appointed Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing. If we compare the new CEO with the one that was introduced about ten days ago, we note that there are only four ministers left, namely defence, health, commerce and housing. Compared to the team led by former Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, who remained in office until April 2022, there were changes of at least 73%. According to Al-Saif, “A large number of changes are not necessarily good. Ministries require stability, but if the percentage of change refers to a new era (a recurring theme of the Emir’s June speech) then it can be seen from a different perspective.”

Then the new team presents three ministers linked to the ruling family at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Defense. Among these, two descendants of the Mubarak Al-Sabah family, the historical Emir of Kuwait in power from 1896 to 1915 (the seventh ruler of the Al-Sabah family) while Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s former ambassador to the United States and Korea, is not part of the so-called “branch” the ruler”. According to Seif, it could in fact be a temporary assignment, waiting for a Mubarak descendant to be ready to take over the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The new government also includes two women: Amani Bouqmaz, Minister of Electricity and Water Resources, and May Al-Baghli, who will head the Social Affairs Department. As the sword says, they are engineers, so their title does not seem to be quite in line with the ministry the two women were called to lead.

In the past two decades, various crises between Parliament and the government in Kuwait have led the Emir to dissolve Parliament more than ten times. These crises have also hampered attempts at reform that are considered crucial, as well as with regard to the energy sector, including the development of the vast Burgan field, whose capacity is declining, and the budget law. Kuwait’s 50-member parliament appears to be the only one of its kind in the Gulf, given its power to pass and close laws, question ministers, and cast votes of no-confidence against senior officials, although the final authority always rests with the emir. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah resigned in April, following a proposal of non-cooperation by the House of Representatives. The recent legislative elections were called after the crown prince decided to dissolve parliament and call early elections in a bid to resolve the political deadlock last June. The prince explained that the goal was to “address the political scenario” that is characterized by a lack of “harmony and cooperation” and “differences, conflicts, personal interests and behaviors that undermine national unity.”

In the September elections, the Shiite component won at least nine seats, in an unprecedented precedent, while the Islamists – including Salafis, Muslim Brotherhood and independence supporters – won eight seats. The first parliamentary session is scheduled for tomorrow, and it was postponed before precisely because of the differences of recent days. In this regard, a number of deputies considered the postponement of the opening session “unconstitutional.” At tomorrow’s meeting, the government is invited to present its program of work. As Al-Saif makes clear, the biggest challenge is not just a “difficult” parliament. “The government will be the challenge for it,” the Kuwaiti researcher said. The Crown Prince, who has been exercising since November 2021 the powers granted to him by the Emir, demanded the executive authority to “enforce the law with justice and equality, consolidate the principle of integrity and transparency, accelerate the implementation of development projects, modernize the health system, care and develop the educational process, provide housing assistance, fight corruption and prosecute the corrupt.” “. This is expected to be the roadmap for the government to follow.

